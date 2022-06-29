On Thursday June 23, the 10u Little League game started with a bang as Southern Tioga brought in seven runs in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the first, Tioga-Lawrenceville managed to bring home two runs, but Southern Tioga’s pitcher, #6 Owen Brant, made it a challenge.
In the top of the second, the Southern Tioga boys bring in 10 more runs, widening their lead over Tioga-Lawrenceville even further to 17-2. Bottom of the second inning and Tioga-Lawrenceville comes back with a vengeance at bat, scoring seven runs with only one out before two strikeouts end the inning with a score of 17-9.
Top of the third and the Southern Tioga team is swinging, hitting and bringing in the runs, not willing to let Tioga-Lawrenceville have a shot at taking the lead. The Southern Tioga boys bring in nine more runs in the top of the third, tipping the score even more in their favor at 26-9.
A pitcher change for Southern Tioga to #3 Parker Pellett in the bottom of the third shakes the confidence of Tioga-Lawrenceville a bit, but not before the boys bring in five runs to end the third inning.
With the score now 26-14, the 10u teams enter the fourth and final inning. Top of the fourth and Southern Tioga brings home another eight runs to secure their victory over Tioga-Lawrenceville. Bottom of the fourth and Tioga-Lawrenceville players Colton Wilcox and Ezra Davis bring in the final two runs for their team before the game ends on the time limit regulation.
The final score was 34-16, Southern Tioga taking the win and protecting their spot in the winner’s bracket.