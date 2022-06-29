Southern Tioga put up a tough fight in their last game against Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, June 28.
In the top of the first inning, Southern Tioga players brought home three runs, earning them a little bit of leverage for the start of the game. In the bottom of the first, Northeast Bradford players Josiah Russell and Wes Alderfer brought in two runs, bringing the score up 3-2, Southern Tioga holding just a one-point lead.
In the top of the second, Northeast Bradford pitcher Josiah Russell struck out the first two Southern Tioga batters, but Southern Tioga drove in two more runs before Russell threw out Southern Tioga batter Benton Zay, ending the top of the second inning with a score of 5-2.
Bottom of the second and Northeast Bradford is up to bat, not able to score any runs against Southern Tioga’s solid fielding. Top of the third and Northeast Bradford returns the fierceness in the field, preventing Southern Tioga from scoring and keeping the score at 5-2. Bottom of the third and Northeast Bradford finally gains some ground, driving in nine runs to end the third inning with a score of 11-5 Northeast Bradford’s advantage.
Top of the fourth and Northeast Bradford keeps their momentum flowing, striking out two Southern Tioga batters and catching another out on a line drive to second base. Bottom of the fourth and Northeast Bradford is at bat again, but Southern Tioga matches their intensity in the field, catching out the first Northeast Bradford batter and tagging two more out at first, making the fourth inning a no-runner inning for both teams.
Top of the fifth and Southern Tioga has trouble getting their batters to the bases between two strikeouts and a final tag out on second base, again Southern Tioga is unable to score any runs against Northeast Bradford’s fielding. Bottom of the fifth and Northeast Bradford is able to bring in three more runs to further their lead over Southern Tioga 14-5.
Top of the sixth and final inning and Southern Tioga is up to bat. The final run for Southern Tioga was scored by Ben Knowlden who walked first after being hit by a pitch and ended up sliding home on a triple from fellow teammate Luke Bryan.
This display of strength however, wasn’t enough for Southern Tioga to secure the win and the game ended with a final score of 14-6. Northeast Bradford takes the win and moves on in the 11u All Stars losers bracket while Southern Tioga is knocked out of the bracket after no shortage of hard fought battles on the baseball field this season.