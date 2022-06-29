On Monday, June 27, Southern Tioga and Wellsboro faced off in a Majors softball game that ended in the third inning due to a mercy ruling.
In the top of the first inning, Wellsboro at bat, Southern Tioga pitcher Maddie McNamara struck out the first two Wellsboro batters. Wellsboro followed up with Addie Frantz hitting a double to centerfield and Delaney Morral with a single to left field before a third strikeout ended the half and brought Southern Tioga to bat.
The Southern Tioga ladies dominated the bottom of the first inning with an astonishing 11 runs to take the lead 11-0.
In the top of the second inning, Wellsboro managed to get bases loaded, but Southern Tioga pitcher Maddie McNamara struck out three batters in a row, once again bringing the Southern Tioga ladies in to bat.
Wellsboro was determined not to let Southern Tioga score any more runs, using their teamwork to tag out three runners at first.
Wellsboro’s Addy Frantz scored the only run of the game for her team in the top of the third and final inning.
Southern Tioga at bat in the bottom of the third managed to drive home six more runs, ending the game with a mercy ruling and a final score of 17-1, Southern Tioga taking the win.