WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro and the Southern Tioga eight, nine and 10 year-old All-Star teams were both able to pick up wins in the PIAA District 15 Bracket to move into the Semifinals on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m.
Earlier in the week on Wednesday, June 23 the Southern Tioga team and Wellsboro team faced off in their final game of pool play with Wellsboro coming out with a 10-4 win to end pool play 3-0 and as the top seed in the West in bracket play.
Southern Tioga finished up pool play with a record of 2-1 and a second-seed in the West heading into the bracket.
Wellsboro was able to pick up the win over Tunkhannock by a score of 15-3 on Sunday, June 27 to push themselves into the Semifinals.
As the top-seed in the West, Wellsboro was afforded a first-round bye before winning over Tunkhannock.
They will face Athens on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. for a chance to move on in the playoffs.
The Athens team is currently the top-seeded team in the mid-pool and were undefeated during the season.
Southern Tioga picked up a win in the first-round over Susquehanna Area by a convincing mark of 17-7 to move onto the next round.
Southern Tioga was able to squeak out a win over Troy on Sunday, June 27 by a score of 9-7.
The number two-seeded Southern Tioga team will now take on Towanda at on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. at home for a possible matchup against Wellsboro in the next round.
The Tioga Lawrenceville team fell in their first round matchup against Canton in bracket play by a score of 34-2 and moved into the losers bracket where they took on Troy on Tuesday, June 29.
During the matchup, the Tioga-Lawrenceville season came to a close as they fell to the Troy team by a score of 17-3 in the loser’s bracket on Tuesday, June 29.
Troy will move on to play Blue Ridge in the loser’s racket on Thursday, July 1.