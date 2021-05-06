Baseball is a game with endless amounts of intricate nuances that can affect a game and a team at almost every turn.
One of the most volatile actions in the sport is the pick-off play, where a catcher finds a way to catch a runner stealing a base behind a strong arm, precision throwing and perfect timing.
North Penn-Mansfield Tiger junior Cameron Fabian may not be your prototypical catcher, but is known around the league as one of the best behind the plate and is a player who prides himself in mastering the art of the pick-off.
“I do a good job of keeping things in front of me,” Fabian said. “It’s so big for me, especially since I’m a small guy, so it comes down to a lot of footwork, technique and speed that really goes into it. It helps me and it’s really a step up for me.”
Fabian missed the first three games of the 2021 season, but has been behind the plate for 10 of his 11 games playing this year and has been a menace to the base-runners around the Northern Tier League.
“The first thing I look at is the pitcher throwing the ball,” Fabian said of his process of throwing runners out. “Then I look to see if the runner gets out to a big jump and takes off. I jump up and gun it, my thow is pretty accurate so I know it’s going to be there.”
Sounds easy right? Well, not so much.
Though Fabian has an elite arm behind the plate, there are about 1,000 things that could go wrong during the play.
From poor timing, to an overthrow or underthrow, all the way to not getting the ball in the prime position for a teammate to make the grab and the swipe at the runner, there’s a lot that goes into making the play.
It can be dangerous, but Fabian has shown no fear behind the plate and his intense focus and attention to detail on what is going on around him has helped to become an elite catcher.
“I’m just so focused, I trust my second baseman and shortstop to be there for me and catch my throw,” Fabian said.
The trust between teammates shows when Fabian makes his throws.
In his just 10 games behind the plate he has 11 pick-offs, and in a two-game stretch he robbed eight batters of steals and has been touted by many other coaches around the league as one of the premier catchers they have faced so far this season.
“It honestly comes down to my instincts,” Fabian said. “If I see someone take off, I’m always ready.”
Being a player who relies on instincts has been the mantra of the junior catcher, and despite not being your normal big -bodied player behind the plate, he has shown the elite abilities to stay in front of the baseball and is a player even the quickest base-runners would rather not test.
His ability to throw out runners becomes even more impressive when looking at the large stable or pitchers that the Mansfield team deploys that throw at very different velocities with very different form.
The timing is affected by the speed and placement of every pitch, but Fabian has been able to pay close attention to the small details that come with making the perfect play.
“Being a catcher when they steal, the things I look at are the lead, and the pitcher’s leg kick,” Fabian said. “Their leg kick is a big part of it. If the pitcher has a long leg kick, then I have to throw it faster to second or definitely to third.”
Even though Fabian remains focused behind the plate, he takes a higher level of pride when he throws out some of the faster players in the league, and trying to do so challenges him on a nightly basis to improve.
“The memorable throw outs are definitely the faster runners,” Fabian said. “It means a lot more because I have to really focus on throwing the ball faster and getting it there on time to make the play.”
The rest of the league has taken notice and the catcher has extreme confidence in his ability, so when thinking about trying to pick up a steal against the Mansfield team, they might want to think twice before testing the arm of the junior catcher.
“When people try to steal on me, I mean I know I have trust in myself,” Fabian said. “I’m going to get you out.”