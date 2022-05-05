The NP-Mansfield Tigers baseball team (6-10) was able to snap their losing streak with a big, road victory over the Towanda Black Knights on Tuesday, May 3 by a score of 7-1.
The Tigers would control the game from the first inning on as they were able to score six unanswered runs before the Black Knights were able to get on the board.
Freshman Cooper Shaw would pitch a complete game that saw the Tiger give up just one run on the day while only allowing six total hits to help Mansfield grab the victory.
The Mansfield offense would find some traction after a few tough outings and recorded eight hits that resulted in seven runs on the day.
They were propelled by a stellar outing from senior Cameron Fabian who had a game-high three hits on the day while scoring three times, recording a double, and batting in two RBIs in the victory for the Tigers.
Hunter Thompson also turned in an extremely solid day batting as he went 2-3 on the day including two RBIs on the day.
Wyatt Wesneski added a hit while Easton Pequignot would go 1-2 with one run scored and one RBI in the effort as well.
Cooper Shaw added to his stellar day on the bump with a 1-3 day batting as well while Caden Moon, Cody Hermanson, and Eli Shaw all crossed home plate in the win for the Tigers team.
Mansfield who now sits at 6-10 on the season will need to win out their remaining four games if they hope to claw back to 0.500 on the season and possibly make the D4 Class AAA Playoffs with their next game coming on Thursday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. against the Troy Trojans on the road.