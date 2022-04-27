WESTFIELD – The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (5-7) had a tough week of matchups and dropped three-straight games to extend their losing streak to four games in the 2022 season and drop them to 5-7 on the year.
In their first matchup of the week, Mansfield traveled to Westfield on Wednesday, April 20 to take on the CV Indians but was unable to pick up a road win as they fell by a score of 4-2.
The CV boys would strike first in the bottom of the third inning after both teams struggled to score early and would put Mansfield down 1-0 heading into the fourth inning.
The CV team would extend their lead in the next inning with another two runs scored and the Tigers would find themselves down 3-0 through four innings before finally getting their offense rolling.
Down three, the Tigers would start to get things going and make a comeback with Wyatt Wesneski using an RBI single to score Karson Dominick in the top of the fifth inning to close the gap to 3-1.
Derek Litzelman would also score a run during the inning and put the Tigers just one run away from the Indians, but it would be the last time the Mansfield team would cross home plate during the contest.
CV would respond instantly in the bottom of the fifth with a run of their own before the CV defense would close the door on a comeback with McGwire Painter and Tucker St. Peter holding the Mansfield team scoreless to hand them a 4-2 loss.
Mansfield was able to collect nine hits on the day despite their struggles to score in the contest and four players were able to record multiple hits in the effort.
Dominick was able to go 2-3 on the day with one run scored and a walk, Wesneski batted in the only RBI for the Tigers while going 2-4 on the day.
Hunter Thompson added a 2-4 day in the batters’ box while recording a double, Litzelman finished 2-4 with one run scored and Cooper Shaw added a hit, going 1-3 on the day.
On the mound, freshman Alex Davis went five innings and allowed four runs (only one earned), five hits, one walk, and struck out five batters.
Thompson came into the game in relief and went one inning and struck out one batter while allowing no hits and no runs.
In their next contest of the week, Mansfield would travel once again to take on the Canton Warriors where they weren’t able to take control of a back-and-forth contest early and fell by a score of 8-5 behind a late run by the Warriors that saw them score six runs over the final four innings of play.
Mansfield would score the first run of the game in the top of the first, but Canton would answer back almost immediately with three of their own in the bottom of the frame to make the score 3-1 after one.
After a scoreless second inning, Mansfield would tie things up in the third inning with two runs of their own but would be outscored 5-2 through the final four innings to drop their third-straight contests of the year.
In the loss, Mansfield recorded seven hits with Davis recording a two-RBI double, Dominick recording one hit and one run-scored, Shaw who had an RBI sacrifice fly and a single while Derek Litzelman finished 1-3 as well.
Easton Pequignot and Hunter Thompson both added one hit and one run scored in the contest and Cameron Fabian went 1-4 with a double and one scored as well.
Mansfield deployed five different pitchers in the contest with Dominick getting the start where he went three innings allowing three hits, two runs (none earned), and one walk.
Fabian went one inning allowing just one hit and one run with a strikeout, Shaw went one inning allowing four hits and three runs while Thompson and Litzelman would finish up the final inning and combined to allow one hit, two runs (one earned), three walks and two strikeouts.
In their next contest of the week, Mansfield had another daunting matchup as they took on a non-league opponent in the Hughesville Spartans and were unable to stifle the offensive onslaught from their opponent as they fell by a score of 15-8 on Saturday, April 23.
The Tigers would fall behind early before rallying in the fourth inning with four runs to tie things up at seven, but a late run by the Spartans that saw them score five runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth would prove to be too much to overcome as they dropped the contest by a final score of 15-8 after being outscored 8-1 in the final three innings of play.
In the loss, Mansfield recorded eight hits with Davis turning in an impressive day batting, going 3-3 with three RBIs on the day and two doubles.
Dominick added two RBIs while going 1-4, Shaw added an RBI while going 1-4, Litzelman went 1-4 on the day and scored two runs, Thompson scored two runs while going 1-3 and Cameron Fabian finished 1-3 with a double while scoring a team-high three runs as well.
In their final game of the week, Mansfield hosted the Sayre Redskins (8-2) on Monday, April 25 in another tough matchup against a strong team and was unable to break their losing streak as they fell by a score of 12-1 in five innings of play.
Sayre pitcher Luke Horton turned in a strong performance that held the Mansfield offense in check throughout the day as he allowed just five hits and one run.
Litzelman was the leading batter for the Tigers as he was able to record two hits on the day while Fabian, Thompson and Hermanson recorded the other hits for the Mansfield team.
Sayre used the long-ball on offense to put things out of reach early as they went yard on three separate occasions with standout Brayden Horton recording two homers and Jackson Hubbard also hitting a home run as well.
Mansfield will look to get back on track after a tough week of matchups as they host the undefeated 11-0 Wyalusing Rams on Wednesday, April 27 as they look to snap their four-game slide.