MANSFIELD — After suffering a 10-7 loss to Wellsboro on Thursday, April 8 by a score of 10-7, the North Penn-Mansfield boys baseball team (2-2-1) wasable to pull off a big win over the Galeton Tigers in five innings with a 14-4 score.
Against Wellsboro, the Tigers were able to gain a 4-2 advantage in the third inning, but the Wellsboro bats came alive in the fifth inning for five runs as they buried the Mansfield team by a score of 10-7.
The Mansfield boys slugged the ball effectively despite the loss, with two homers being hit in the contest with Logyn Choplosky going yard for a two-run shot in the first inning while senior Jacob Evans knocked a solo shot to left-center during their loss.
Evans ended his day 2-4 with two RBIs while Blaise Dietrich and Bryan Bogaczyk both had two hits and one RBI in the effort.
Also, recording hits for the Tigers were Noah Spencer, Cameron Fabian and Rhyen Wilson who all added one in the loss.
In their contest against the Galeton Tigers on Saturday, April 10, the Mansfield boys scored 14 runs in a five-inning route that ended 14-4.
The Tigers once again were able to go yard twice with Cholosky hitting his second home run of the season and week to help his team to victory.
Senior Coleman Jeliff also was able to hit his first home run of the season as six hitters on the Mansfield team recorded multiple hits.
Evans also had a big day on the mound as he put in four innings on the night and striking out five batters.
Spencer had the relief in the effort, finishing the game in the fifth inning.
The Mansfield team will look to build on their positive momentum as they face Troy on the road on Wednesday, April 14 for a chance to claw back to over a 0.500 record.