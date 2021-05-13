MANSFIELD -- The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers baseball team (12-6) was able to break a 10-10 tie from the season-opener with the Williamson Warriors (2-13), which was paused due to darkness on March 26, and also pick up a second victory.
Those wins saw the team swing its record from 10-6-1 to 12-6 heading down the final stretch of the season.
In the restart of the tie game, Mansfield jumped on Williamson for three runs in their first at-bat and held Williamson scoreless to pick up a long-awaited victory 13-10.
Senior Coleman Jeliff led the inning off with a double while Bryan Bogaczyk, Rhyen Wilson and Noah Spencer all added hits.
Wilson, Spencer and Cameron Fabian were all able to record RBIs as Mansfield grabbed the win over Williamson before starting the regularly-scheduled contest.
In that game, Mansfield scored one first-inning run after a Spencer double and a Jake Evans RBI. Mansfield steadily built its lead throughout as they cruised to a 7-1 victory and their 12th win of the 2021 season.
Spencer picked up the win on the mound, going 5 ⅔ innings while striking out seven batters and allowing four hits. He also went 3-3 at the plate with a double scoring two runs and stealing two bases.
Both Evans and Litzelman went 2-2 at the plate as well, and senior Brett Harvey went 2-3 on the day with three runs scored.
Also adding hits were Blaze Deitrick, Karson Dominick and Kyle Davis as the Tigers put some new bats in the lineup.
Fabian finished the game on the mound pitching 1 ⅓ inning and striking out two batters to put Williamson away.
Gabe Kaufman led Williamson with two hits and a run; Devin O’Dell added three singles and one run while Gavin Davis also recorded a hit.
Mansfield has one of their biggest contests of the season coming up, as they travel to Athens to take on the surging Wildcats who have won seven of their last eight games and trail Mansfield in the standings by one game for second place in the Northern Tier League Large School Division.
The game is slated for Monday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m.