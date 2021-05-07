MANSFIELD -- The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers baseball team (9-6-1) avenged an early season loss to the Towanda Black Knights (1-11) on Thursday, May 6, using a five-run sixth inning to finish them off by a score of 10-4.
Mansfield saw some slower pitching than in their previous three matchups against Wellsboro, Sayre and Wyalusing, and it threw them off in the opening innings as they tried to slow down their approach at the plate to come up with hits.
“It was a little slower tonight than what we’ve seen so the boys struggled with their bats,” Mansfield Head Coach Rob Davis said. “But they battled through. Towanda played us hard and beat us over there. I was happy to see them grind out some at-bats.”
The Tigers were able to gain some traction after the first few innings, but sophomore Derek Litzelman agreed their last few matchups made them less prepared for a pitcher who didn’t throw as fast.
“We were used to playing against pitchers with higher speeds when you play Sayre and Wyalusing,” Litzelman said. “But we just kept trying to hit and we finally were able to find some gaps late and score some runs.”
Towanda struck first in the top of the second inning, but Mansfield was able to take the lead in the bottom of the frame with Logyn Choplosky and Rhyen Wilson scoring runs.
The Towanda team would continue to keep things close, and in the fourth inning regained the lead behind two runs.
Mansfield would tie it up in the bottom of the frame, and from the fifth inning until the end of the game, would take complete control.
Mansfield outscored the Black Knights 7-1 in the final three frames to put things away with five runs scored in the bottom of the sixth to bury the Black Knights.
Choplosky finished his day 2-4 with two hits and two runs scored.
Bryan Bogaczyk, Hunter Thompson and Jake Evans also added hits in the win with Thompson and Evans each knocking in an RBI.
Both Noah Spencer and Derek Litzelman added a hit and two RBIs as the Tigers bats heated up late.
Litzelman, who wasn’t in the starting lineup to start the year, has been able to carve out a strong first season at the varsity level and right now leads his team in batting average (0.459), hits (17) and is tied for second on his team in extra-base hits with seven and RBIs at 11.
“I just tried to keep my composure early in the year and kept quiet,” Litzelman said. “I didn’t say anything to get a spot, I just worked, and worked as hard as I could to try and get a spot, hoping I’d get some at-bats and maybe get a spot.”
On the mound, Spencer was a bit wild early but was able to settle in during the later innings and pitched 5.2 innings while allowing three hits, three runs and striking out three batters.
Evans was able to put together a fine finish to the game as he went 1.1 innings giving up just one hit and one run while striking out two batters for the Tigers.
With Wellsboro and Wyalusing losses on the same day, Mansfield sits in third place in the Northern Tier League Large School Division and is easily within striking distance of capturing an NTL title.
“We weren’t sure what we would get coming into the season,” Davis said. “I expected us to compete in games, and I’m glad at where they are at. It kills me to lose those two games to Wellsboro with three-run leads late in the game, but credit Wellsboro. I think they played a lot more baseball than we have and hopefully, we get another shot at them in the playoffs. Also, I hope we can win out here and get ourselves a decent seed and see what happens.”
With only a few games left on the schedule, the biggest matchup left is a tilt against the surging Athens team that sits just one spot above them in the standings.
“I think we need one more to get us in, I think if we can get that before we go there (Athens), it will eliminate some of that pressure,” Davis said. ‘We can kind of relax and just play good baseball and focus on that. I’m sure we will get one of their better (pitchers) so hopefully, we’ll be ready to go.”
Mansfield also just is one win away from securing a 0.500 record and almost all but locks up a spot in the District 4 AAA Playoffs.
With only four games left on the schedule, Mansfield will look to win as many contests as possible and make a run for the title in their final games of the season.
“I think we should be in the conversation for one of the best teams in the league,” Litzelman said. “I think we can hit any pitcher around.”
Mansfield’s next contest is a home game on Friday, May 6 as they host the Troy Trojans at 4:30 p.m.