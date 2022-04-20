The NP-Mansfield Tigers (5-3) dropped a heartbreaker on the road to the Athens Wildcats (4-2) on Thursday, April 14 as they were bested in extra innings by a score of 7-6 for their third loss of the 2022 season.
The Tigers would surge ahead in the early goings of the contest, with Cooper Shaw putting on a show on the mound where he pitched four and ⅓ innings of shutout baseball to help the Tigers push ahead early.
Mansfield would strike first in the top of the first inning, scoring three runs as Karson Dominick and Cooper Shaw would both record RBI singles, and Alex Davis recorded a sacrifice RBI to give Mansfield an early 3-0 lead in the contest.
Defensively, Mansfield would stifle Athens’ attack to keep their lead intact heading into the second inning of play.
The Tigers would once again bolster their lead in the frame, and with the bases loaded Dominick would show some patience in the batters’ box and draw a walk that scored Easton Pequignot and pushed their lead to 4-0.
The Wildcats would stiffen up and get themselves out of the jam with the bases loaded but still found themselves down big heading into the third frame.
Shaw would continue to dominate throughout the day before leaving the game with an injury that forced Dominick to take the mound and try and finish off their opponent in the fourth inning.
Dominick would get out of the jam and the Tigers would continue to hold their 4-0 lead heading into the fifth inning of play.
With neither team getting on the board in the fifth inning, Mansfield would once again push their lead forward as they received another RBI from Cooper Shaw that scored Dominick with two outs on the board and sat with a 5-0 lead with only two innings left to play.
But with their backs against the wall, the Wildcats would start to rally.
The Wildcats would score an impressive five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and be able to tie things up heading down the pivotal final stretch of the game.
In the final inning of regulation play, Mansfield was unable to tack on another run but held Athens scoreless as well to push the game into extra innings.
Mansfield would get the first crack on offense during the eighth inning and would come up big with two outs as Davis would come up with a clutch, two-out double that sent Cooper Shaw across home plate and give them a 6-5 lead.
Athens would escape the inning allowing just one run and would need to tack on at least one more to keep the game going or two to escape with a victory on the day.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Wildcats would deliver.
They would receive two hits to lead the inning off before loading the bases on a walk.
Corey Sullivan would deliver the final blow on a two-RBI single through the infield that gave the Wildcats an improbable walk-off win after trailing for nearly the entirety of the contest.
In the loss, Cooper Shaw put together a devastating performance on the mound where he went four and 1/3 shutout innings before taking a line drive off the throwing hand up 5-0. He recorded one strikeout while allowing just five hits during his time on the mound.
Dominick and Fabian combined to finish the contest where they allowed a combined 10 hits with seven runs on the day.
On offense, Mansfield racked up 13 hits on the day with five players recording two hits in the effort.
Freshman Davis continued his impressive start to his varsity career and went 2-4 on the day with one run scored and two RBIs and has now racked up 15 hits, scored 15 runs, and knocked in 19 RBIs with six doubles and one homerun all while batting an incredible 0.556 with an on-base percentage of 0.625 through his first eight games.
Cooper Shaw also had a strong day in the batters’ box, going 2-4 with a team-high three RBIs to go with his stellar day on the mound.
Dominick, Fabian, and Hunter Thompson all recorded two hits with Dominick and Fabian each scoring a run during the day.
Also with hits during the loss were Eli Shaw, Pequignot, and Wyatt Wesneski who all had singles during the game.
Mansfield now sits with five wins and three losses on the year and traveled to Westfield to take on the CV Indians on Tuesday, April 19 where they came away with a big bounce-back victory by a score of…