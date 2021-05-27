The North Penn-Mansfield Tiger’s (12-8) season came to a close on Saturday, May 22 as they were unable to keep pace with the Hughesville Spartans (12-8) and fell by a score of 13-5.
We had opportunities early,” Tiger Head Coach Rob Davis said. “Early errors and poor base running kept us from getting out to the start we needed.”
The game remained tight throughout the first four innings, with Mansfield keeping pace and staying within striking distance to a tough Spartans team.
Hughesville scored the first three runs and built a 3-0 lead over Hughesville heading into the third inning.
Mansfield quickly closed the gap in the top of the third inning with their first two runs of the game and made it a one-run ball game.
Some errors by the Spartans aided the Mansfield team in closing the gap and allowing senior Blaze Deitrick and Rhyen Wilson to score in the frame.
Hughesville would pour two more on the board in the bottom of the third to bring the score to 5-2 through three innings of play.
Mansfield would once again battle back, notching two more runs on the back on strong hitting in the top of the fourth inning with senior Bryan Bogaczyk driving in Cameron Fabian on an RBI single and then later scoring to move to score to 5-4 through four innings.
“We hit against the hard-throwing (Carter) Cowburn kid,” Davis said. “But we struggled against the lefty (Dylon) Pequignot. It was 5-4 after four and could have been much different.”
The Tigers would light up Cowburn for five hits and four runs, but in the fifth inning, Dylon Pequignot came in to close the game out and was able to strike out five batters and no runs in three innings of work.
Hughesville would start pounding the ball in the fifth and sixth inning as they notched eight runs in the two innings highlighted by a five-run fifth inning that blew the game wide open.
The Tigers would put up one more run, with Fabian hitting an RBI double in the seventh inning, but it was too little too late as the Spartans moved into the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs while the Tigers season came to an end.
“This might be one of the better seniors classes to come through Southern Tioga in a long time,” Davis said. “It will be kind of a ‘What could have been' if I’d have had them for a few years. They worked hard to earn a District Playoff birth in a very talented District 4 and deserve tons of credit for the work they put in. Very good athletes but more importantly, quality young men. I’m going to miss them moving forward.”
The Tigers will graduate 10 seniors including six of their top 10 hitters from the 2021 season.