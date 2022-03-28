MANSFIELD – The NP-Mansfield Tigers (1-0) baseball team opened their 2022 season with an emphatic 15-5 victory over the Coudersport Falcons (0-1) in a non-league contest on Friday, March 25.
Despite the score, Mansfield would find themselves down early as the Coudersport team would come out of the gates on fire in the contest as they pushed their lead to 5-0 through three innings of play.
Derek Litzelman would get the start on the mound, allowed five runs, three hits, three walks and recorded one strikeout as the Tigers found themselves down in his three innings before making a pitching change.
Sophomore Karson Dominick would take the mound during the third inning and close the door on the Falcons' offense as he allowed no runs during his time on the mound the Tigers’ offense would start to find their rhythm in the comeback.
Cameron Fabian would reach base on a single while Ethan Dick would reach on a walk to breathe new life into the Tigers’ offense.
Both runners would score with Litzelman driving in one of the runs on a single, and put Mansfield on the board for the first time in the season down just 5-2.
Mansfield would continue to excel on offense in the subsequent innings, and in the fourth Eli Shaw would lead the inning off with a single before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Cooper Shaw that pulled them within one run, 5-3.
Still down late in the contest, Mansfield would take complete control in the fifth inning and after putting together a strong outing on the mound, Dominick would come up big in the inning at the plate as well.
The Mansfield team would take their first lead of the game early in the frame as Kyle Davis would hit a double that scored Litzelman and Dominick and evened things up.
Mansfield would continue to roll over the Coudersport team in the inning, as they scored another 10 runs in the frame highlighted by Dominick going yard for a three-run shot, and Mansfield would leave the inning with 12 runs scored and up 15-5.
Neither team would get on the board in the final two frames as Mansfield would cruise to their first win of the year in the 15-5 comeback win.
Cooper Shaw turned in a stellar day at the plate for Mansfield, who after a slow start, racked up 14 total hits in the victory.
Shaw ended his day with two hits and three RBIs and a run scored while Dominick was also a headliner at the plate with two hits as well including a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored.
Davis turned in a three-hit outing with a double and two singles and also added two RBIs and scored twice for the Tigers' offense.
Fabian also had a strong day on both offense and defense as the senior standout scored two runs, added an RBI, and also threw out two runners from the catcher position.
Also recording two hits in the win were Litzelman, Eli Shaw and Cody Hermanson who each had two singles.
Litzelman scored two runs and an RBI while Eli Shaw scored three times and Hermanson scored two times in the offensive display for the Mansfield team.
The Tigers will now face off against the Northeast Bradford Panthers (0-1) on Tuesday, March 29 on the road at 4:30 p.m., as they look to move to 2-0 early on in the 2022 season.