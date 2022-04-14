MANSFIELD – The NP-Mansfield Tigers baseball team (4-2) picked up their second-straight victory of the year on Monday, April 11 as they topped the Williamson Warriors (3-4) in just five innings as they pounded out 16 runs in a 16-6 victory.
The Tigers would come out of the dugout on fire and after holding the Warriors scoreless in the first inning would begin their offensive rampage with six runs in the bottom of the frame.
Cam Fabian would lead off the inning with a walk that would be a sign of things to come on the day and the next six batters for Mansfield would reach base in the inning.
After an error that would get Hunter Thompson on base and a single from Derek Litzelman, the bases would be loaded for Karson Dominick, who would walk in the first run of the day for Mansfield.
Alex Davis would be up next and would reach on yet another walk that would push the score to 2-0.
Cody Hermanson would follow suit as he was hit by a pitch that walked in yet another run before Mansfield would get a big hit from Cooper Shaw that would score three more runners and bolster their lead to 5-0 in the first inning.
Mansfield would put up one more run before being retired in the inning and would hold a 6-0 lead after just one inning.
The Tigers would hang another six runs in the next two innings before the Warriors would get on the board in the fourth.
But it proved to be too little too late as Mansfield would pound out another 10 total runs, highlighted by a grand slam by Davis in the bottom of the third inning.
Also with a home run on the day was Litzelman, who went yard in the bottom of the fourth and racked up two RBIs that helped to end the contest early in five innings and gave them the win by a count of 16-6.
Mansfield was led by an outstanding day of hitting where eight players recorded hits on the day.
Leading the way was freshman Davis who finished his day 2-2 with four RBIs and a grand slam on the day while also scoring three runs.
Also with a big day in the batters’ box was junior Litzelman who went 3-4 with two RBIs, three runs scored, and a homer on the day.
Dominick would go 1-3 on the day with three runs scored, Troy Dickinson went 1-1 with one run scored, Easton Pequignot finished 1-3 with one run scored, Ethan Dick finished 1-1 with one run scored and one RBI, Thompson went 1-3 with two runs scored and Cooper Shaw went 1-3 with three RBIs and Hermanson went and Fabian would each score a run in a big day for the Mansfield offense.
On the pitchers’ mound, Fabian would pick up the win going four innings and allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out four batters.
Litzelman came into the game for one inning and allowed four runs on three hits to close out the day.
Williamson, who came alive late in the game scoring six runs in the fourth and fifth inning, was led by strong days from their freshman class with Noah Robinson going 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored and Conner Monroe who went 1-3 with one run scored as well.
Jack Nolan and Loagan Stickler each added a hit and an RBI while Stickler was able to score two runs on the day as well.
Senior Gabe Kaufman was able to go 1-3 and Eric Berkan also added a hit with an RBI on the day.
Both Ayden Sprague and Devin O’Dell added runs scored on the day as well.
In their next contest of the season, Mansfield hosted the Troy Trojans (2-3) where they picked up yet another win by a count of 14-8 on Tuesday, April 12 to capture their fifth win of the year.
Mansfield had 11 hits on the afternoon and were led by strong days from both Pequignot and Fabian who each collected three hits on the day with Pequignot adding and RBI.
Litzelman also added two hits while Eli Shaw and Davis added two RBIs as well.
Also with RBIs in the win were Wyatt Wesneski who added one and Cody Hermanson who collected a team-high three.
Dominick added one hit and two runs scored for Mansfield while also pitching two innings and striking out four batters.
Cooper Shaw recorded the win on the mound with three innings pitched and three strikeouts.
Williamson was also back in action on Tuesday, April 12, and hosted the CV Indians where they lost by a score of 19-3 to move to 3-5 on the season.
Both teams will take the field on Thursday, April 14 as Mansfield travels to Athens to take on the Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. and the Warriors take the trip to Canton for a 4:30 p.m. start as well.