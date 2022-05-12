MANSFIELD – The NP- Mansfield Tigers baseball team (7-11) were coming off back-to-back wins before hosting the Athens Wildcats on Monday, May 9 and after topping Towanda and Troy they were unable to string together a third winning performance as they were blanked at home by a score of 7-0.
Against Troy, Mansfield was able to get their offensive attack going as they plated 10 runs in a 10-7 victory over the Trojans on Wednesday, May 5 on the road and racked up 12 hits in the win.
The Tigers would jet out to a 5-0 lead in the first two frames of play before the Trojans would start to rally and tie things up with five unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings to bring the score to five apiece heading into the final three innings of action.
Mansfield would respond with a big effort in the next two frames, scoring four unanswered runs of their own and despite Troy making a late rally in the final frame, the Tigers would hold on for their seventh win of the year by a score of 10-7.
The Tigers got hits from eight different players with four recording two hits on the day.
Freshman Alex Davis would continue his impressive first season as a varsity player and led the way going 2-4 with a team-high three RBIs and scored one run as well.
Wyatt Wesneski, Karson Dominick and Derek Litzelman would all add two hits as well with Dominick scoring one run, Wesneski scoring two runs and Litzelman scoring a run and knocking in two RBIs as well during the win.
Also, recording hits were Hunter Thomspon, who also scored two runs, Cameron Fabian who scored one run, and Cooper Shaw who added a run and an RBI.
On the mound, Dominick would pitch a complete, seven-inning game and would allow seven runs (four earned), allowing 12 hits and striking out three batters as well as the sophomore picking up the win.
In their next contest, the hits didn’t come as easily for the Tigers as the Athens defense and pitching staff would stifle the Mansfield attack in a 7-0 shutout at home on Monday, May 9.
The Athens team would jump out to a 5-0 lead through the first three innings and never looked back as Mason Lister and Cameron Sullivan would combine to allow just five total hits on the afternoon while striking out 11 batters in an impressive performance.
With the season winding down for the Tigers, they have just one game left on the docket as they travel to South Williamsport to take on the Mounties on Wednesday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. in a non-league showdown.