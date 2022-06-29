Thursday, June 23, Southern Tioga faced off against Towanda in a nail-biting Majors All Star game.
The game started with Towanda at bat. Hagen Jones and Gage Evans brought in two runs for Towanda, giving them a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first inning, Southern Tioga scored three runs after a series of singles leading to bases loaded. The final play of the first inning was a massive line drive to centerfield caught by Towanda’s Boom Thompson.
Southern Tioga pitcher Sudan Benner made quick work striking out three batters in the top of the second inning. Bottom of the second and Noah Musser brought in the only run for Southern Tioga that inning bringing the score up 4-2 with Southern Tioga leading.
Top of the third and Towanda brought in two more runs to even the score 4-4. In the bottom of the third, Towanda’s teamwork paid off in tagging out three Southern Tioga runners before any runs could be scored.
Southern Tioga returned the favor with a no-runner top of the fourth for Towanda batters. In the bottom of the fourth, Southern Tioga fought hard for their one run scored by Noah Musser, tipping the score 5-4 in Southern Tioga’s favor.
Top of the fifth inning and Towanda followed up with a single run by Boom Thompson again evening the score to a 5-5 tie. Southern Tioga players Ethan Roupp and Peyton Greene scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to bring the score up 7-5.
Towanda scored three more runs in the top of the sixth inning to tip the score 8-7. Southern Tioga player Joel McCurdy scored one final run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score again 8-8 and take the game into an extra inning.
With Towanda at bat in the top of the seventh inning, the competition on the field was tense as the Towanda boys managed to bring in three runs, giving them the lead 11-8. Southern Tioga followed suit with just as much fierceness at bat in the bottom of the seventh, but fell one run short of another tie, making the final score 11-10 Towanda’s win.
It was a hard fought battle on the baseball field which made Towanda’s victory even more powerful as they further secure their spot in the Majors championship bracket.