TIOGA — In a back and forth thriller, the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers and the Williamson Warriors baseball teams played dead-even through seven innings and ended in a draw due to lack of lighting on Friday, March 26.
Williamson got out to an early lead behind good plate discipline and base running and built a 4-2 lead heading into the fifth inning.
Williamson continued to extend their lead in the fourth inning, with a two-out double scoring two more runs as they took control of the game 6-2.
The Mansfield team roared back in the fifth, scoring six runs in the frame to grab an 8-6 lead, but were answered almost immediately by Williamson who tied the game at eight with only one inning left to play.
Mansfield scored two runs in the top of the seventh as it looked like they would grab a win, but Williamson continued to fight.
With two outs and two strikes Williamson connected on a bases-loaded single that scored two runs and tied the score at 10.
Williamson had a chance to grab the win but was stifled by the Mansfield defense as both teams played to a draw to start their 2021 season.
Mansfield had a strong night batting in the tie, recording nine hits on the night, and was led by Logyn Cholosky who went 2-3 with two runs scored.
Rhyen Wilson also swung the bat well going 2-2 with one RBI, two runs scored and two walks.
Mansfield used three pitchers on the night, with Blaze Dietrich pitching two innings giving up five hits and four runs, Jake Evans who recorded three innings with three hits and two runs and Noah Spencer who recorded two innings with three hits and four runs.
In the Warriors’ next action, they were forced to reschedule their tilt with the Wellsboro Hornets on Tuesday, March 30 due to an injury and not enough players to field a team.
The game will be rescheduled to a later date.