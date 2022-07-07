WELLSBORO – After a close five innings of play here on Tuesday, July 5, the Athens 10U All-Stars used a four-run sixth inning to bury the Wellsboro team by a score of 6-2 and push themselves into the District 15 Championship game.
Athens would lead from wire to wire in the contest and showcased supreme patience in the batters’ box in the top of the first inning to propel them to a 2-0 lead.
Silas Bennet would be the first batter for Athens to reach base in the contest, and after being hit by a pitch to lead off the game, Connor Cole would follow suit in the next at-bat with a walk of his own.
Both runners would advance on wild pitches to second and third base before scoring on another wild pitch to give them a 2-0 advantage.
The Wellsboro defense would settle in and escape the inning with two runners stranded, with Cairo Wills striking a batter out and Ian Ingerick getting a put-out at first but would find themselves playing catch-up throughout the remainder of the evening.
Athens pitcher Evan Westerfield would keep their lead intact throughout the early portions of the game and recorded five strikeouts throughout the first two innings before Wellsboro would get on the board.
Wellsboro would battle back in the bottom of the third inning, and their bats would start to come alive as they took advantage of a fielding error with one out and runners on the corners as Wills would cross home plate after being walked to reach base and closed the gap to 2-1 and score the first run for his team.
The Athens defense would subsequently respond beautifully under the pressure, and after allowing their first run of the game, they would get some solid fielding from the shortstop position to record the third and final out and leave two runners stranded for Wellsboro.
Both teams would threaten on offense throughout the next few innings, and in the top of the fourth inning, Athens would load the bases with no outs, but Wellsboro’s Ingerick would make yet another heads-up play at third base to corral a fly-ball and tag third base for the double-play.
Wellsboro would escape the inning behind a clutch strikeout from Hunter Frazier to stifle the run and keep their hopes alive.
Neither team would get on the board in the fifth inning, with both pitchers dealing as Westerfield and Bennett combined to strike out three batters for Athens and Wellsboro’s Frazier recording two strikeouts of his own to bring the game to the final inning with the score 2-1.
Athens would start to find their rhythm on offense, and Ethan Glielmi reached base on a double that found open grass in shallow center field before being sent home by Cole two batters later on another double to extend the lead to 3-1.
The score would prompt a pitching change, and Athens would once again showcase their patience as the next three batters would reach on a walk, with all of them scoring and giving Athens a 6-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Wellsboro would threaten late, loading the bases with just one out, but Gilielmi would come into the game to close things out on the bump and despite allowing one run on a walk, would pick up two strikeouts to take the victory and move on to the championship game.
The Athens pitching staff that consisted of Westerfield, Bennett and Giliemi would be the key to victory during the contest and allowed just one run while striking out 13 batters against a normally potent Wellsboro offense.
Glielmi would also have the hot hand batting in the win and would go 2-3 on the day with a double, a single, and a run scored.
Brady Shores would add two singles, Cole would record a double, two runs scored and an RBI while Bennett would also record a single and a run scored to pace the Athens’ offense.
The Wellsboro team would record just two hits on the day with Smith and Lehman both recording singles while Lehman would score one run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The other run scored for Wellsboro was by Wills, who crossed home plate in the first inning.
Athens will now wait to see the outcome of the losers’ bracket that will be played as Wellsboro will take on Towanda on Thursday, July 7 for a chance to compete in the District 15 Championship 10U contest which is slated for Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m.