The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (13-4-1) battled for eight innings with the Shikellamy Braves (6-10-1) and despite out-hitting their opponent, 22-10 on the night were unable to come away with a decision as the game ended in a 14-14 draw at home on their Senior Night on Friday, May 13.
The Hornets would fall behind in the first few innings with the Braves notching runs in the top of the first and second inning of the contest, but as they have all season the Wellsboro offense would spring into action to regain the lead.
In the bottom of the third, after holding the Braves scoreless in the top of the frame, Wellsboro would score their first runs of the evening with Caden Smith, Darryn Callahan, and Isaac Keane all scoring runs in the frame to gain a 3-2 advantage.
The offensive explosion would continue in the next inning as well for the Wellsboro unit, as they were able to extend their lead behind another three-run inning that saw Smith score his second run of the evening while Brody Morral and Dylan Abernathy would also cross home plate to extend the Wellsboro advantage to 6-2 heading into the fifth inning.
Shikellamy would fire back in the top of the fifth in a back-and-forth contest, and despite the major hitting advantage for the Hornets the Braves would take advantage of their opportunities and scored six runs to jockey their way back into the lead late in the contest by a score of 8-6.
But the Wellsboro offense would continue to roll and would use another two runs in the bottom of the fifth to knot things back up with Morral scoring his second run of the day and Conner Adams crossing home plate to put the pressure back on the Braves heading into the final two innings of regulation play.
The teams would trade runs in both the sixth and the seventh inning with both teams scoring two and one respectively to push the game into extra innings with things all knotted at 11 apiece.
Once again in the eighth inning, the teams would trade blows with the Braves scoring three runs in the top of the eighth before Wellsboro would respond in the bottom of the frame with three of their own to tie things back up at 14 apiece.
After the bottom of the eighth, the game was called due to darkness and ended the contest in a 14-14 draw that was a battle back-and-forth between the two teams.
Wellsboro received another outstanding hitting performance across the board and scored 14 runs on an impressive 22 hits on the night while batting 0.478 as a team.
Eight Hornets recorded multiple hits in the tie with Abernathy leading the way for his team in the batters’ box as he went 4-5 with one run scored and one RBI on the day.
Wellsboro had four batters collect three hits on the day with Isaac Keane going 3-6 with two runs scored and a team-high four RBIs on the day, Adams going 3-4 with two doubles, one run scored, and two RBIs, Brought finishing 3-6 with three RBIs and Smith going 3-5 with three runs scored.
Aksi with a big day was senior standout Callahan who went 2-5 with a double, and two runs scored while Blake Hamblin and Gabe Srouse both added two hits while Hamblin recorded an RBI and Sprouse added two RBIs and one run scored as well.
The Wellsboro pitching staff used a combination of four players to withstand the eighth-inning slugfest with Hamblin taking a majority of the work where he went four innings allowing six hits, five runs, and striking out one batter during his time on the mound.
In relief, Adams would toss three and 1/3 innings giving up four runs on three hits and striking out two while Callahan and Keane would come in and combine to close out the final two innings as they gave up three runs on no hits while striking out one batter.
The Wellsboro regular season is now winding down with only one regular-season left on the schedule on Wednesday, May 18 when they traveled to Coudersport to take on the Falcons for a non-league showdown at 4:30 p.m.
In their final matchup of the season, the Hornets were able to get back to their winning ways as they topped the Falcons 9-4 on the road.
In the win, senior Callahan was able to set a new mark for triples in a season and career for Wellsboro baseball as the senior standout set the new mark on a three-bagger in the sixth inning.
The Hornets would face some parody in the win, and after jetting out to an early 5-0 lead after a two-run second and a three-run third inning, would see the Falcons battle back with three of their own runs in the bottom of the third.
Wellsboro would extend their lead to 6-2 with another run in the top of the fourth, but Coudersport would hang around with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth to keep the score close at 6-3.
Down the stretch the Wellsboro offense would take over and outscore the Falcons 3-1 to close out their season with a win and head into the D4 Playoffs with a full head of steam.
In the win, Wellsboro would once again hit the ball efficiently as they pounded out 14 hits on a team-batting average of 0.424 to produce nine total runs.
Hamblin would lead the way in hits as the senior would collect three on the day to go with his one run and one RBI.
Callahan, Adams and Gabe Sprouse would all add two hits as well with all three scoring a run.
Braeden Abernathy and Brought would both lead the way in RBIs with two apiece while Smith and Keane would each add an RBI as well.
On the mound, Blake Levindoski would pitch a complete contest going seven innings while allowing four runs (all earned), giving up six hits and striking out six batters.
The contest marks their final of the regular season before the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs where they currently sit in fourth place, less than one percentage point behind the third-place Loyalsock Lancers.
They will matchup against the second-seeded Hughesville team on Tuesday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m. at a site yet to be determined.