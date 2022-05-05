MANSFIELD – The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (9-4) came out of the gates on fire on Friday, April 29 in their matchup with their rival North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (5-10) and used a 20-hit, 23-run performance to stifle their opponent in just five innings by a final score of 23-3.
Wellsboro would open the game with a string of strong hitting, where they cycled the order and pounded out eight runs as they put the Tigers on their heels early.
The Tigers would get one run back in the second inning, but the Hornets would continue to score at a rapid pace throughout the game to make the gap even wider.
After their impressive production in the first inning, the trend continued into the second where they poured in another four runs to push their lead to 12-1 after just two innings of play.
Wellsboro would score one more run in the top of the third, and Mansfield would use a two-run fourth frame to close the gap to 13-3, but the Hornets would put the game out of reach in the fifth inning as they put together their best frame of the game.
Wellsboro would plate an incredible 10 runs in the frame and hold the Mansfield team scoreless in the bottom of the inning to escape with a five-inning 23-5 trouncing of the Tigers for their second 20-run game in a row.
During the win, Wellsboro collected an incredible 20 hits and batted as a team 0.556 on the day with all but one player who recorded an at-bat picking up a hit.
Four players batted 1.000 on the day, with the bats of Caden Smith, who finished 4-4 with three runs scored, three RBIs, and a triple, and Conner Adams, who finished 4-4 as well with three RBIs, a double and four runs scored, led the way in an insanely productive outing for the Wellsboro unit.
Also going a perfect 3-3 was Morrall, who also added three runs scored and one RBI on the day.
Cameron Brought and Isaac Keane each finished 3-4 with three runs scored while Brought knocked in two runs with a triple and Keane added one RBI as well.
Senior Darryn Callahan was able to lead his team in RBIs with four as the standout and went 1-4 with a triple on the day.
Blake Hamblin would record a hit with two runs scored and an RBI, Blake Levindoski would add a hit with a run scored, Sam Rudy would score two runs while recording one hit and one RBI while Alex Magli would also add a hit and an RBI in the slugfest for the Wellsboro team.
Callahan also picked up the win on the bump during the day as he went 3 and 1/3 innings allowing just three runs and striking out five batters while Keane would come in to close the game where he allowed no runs.
Mansfield struggled to keep pace with the red-hot Wellsboro bats and only were able to record five hits on the day that produced three runs.
Freshman Alex Davis continued his strong season and led the way going 2-3 on the day with a double while sophomore Karson Dominick would also record a double in the effort.
Also, recording hits for Mansfield were Hunter Thompson and Eli Shaw while Shaw, Derek Litzelman, and Cody Hermanson would score the three runs for the Tigers’ offense.
Wellsboro continued their hot streak on offense in their next contest against the Athens Wildcats (7-5) at home on Tuesday, May 3 and came away with another dominating victory where they poured in double-digit runs once again as they topped their opponent by a score of 11-4.
Keane was able to stifle the Wildcat attack during the day as he turned in a complete game on the mound and employed a bend-but-not-break performance where he allowed just four runs (three earned), striking out one batter and allowing eight hits on the day.
Athens would strike first in the top of the second inning but the Hornets would bounce back with Morral scoring in the bottom of the frame to tie things at one apiece.
Athens would hang another two runs in the subsequent inning but Wellsboro would once again match their production with Brought and Callahan both scoring and bring the game back to three apiece heading into the fourth inning.
Wellsboro would take over over the final four innings and would outscore the Athens team by a count of 8-1 down the stretch to pull off the win.
Wellsboro would pound out 13 hits in the win and were led by a balanced attack that saw Morral record a 3-4 day with two runs and one RBI, Smith who scored one run and went 3-4 as well.
Brough turned in a three-hit performance as well and scored two times while batting in two RBIs.
Abernathy and Callahan both recorded one hit and two runs scored while Adams added a hit and two RBIs on the day as well.
Hamblin would also add a hit with one RBI as well to round out the top hitters for the Wellsboro offense.
Wellsboro now sits with nine wins on the season and are rolling through the middle section of their season as they have won four in a row.
Their next contest will be at home against the Towanda Black Knights on Thursday, May 5 for Senior Night as they look to claim their tenth victory of the season and their fifth win in a row.