The Wellsboro boys baseball team picked up two wins this past week as they were able to top Towanda and CV while dropping a thriller to Wyalusing to improve to 5-3 on the year and first place in the Northern Tier League Large School Division.
In their first contest of the week, the Wellsboro team hosted Towanda on Wednesday, April 13, and were able to hang on for a 9-7 victory over the Black Knights behind another big day swinging the bats from the Hornets to help them hold on for a victory.
Wellsboro was able to get out to a quick 5-0 advantage in the first inning as Darryn Callahan clobbered a ball for a two-RBI home run that scored senior Brock Hamblin to give his team the lead.
Wellsboro would push in two more runs as Dylan Abernathy would reach base on a walk where he would eventually score on a wild pitch and Hamblin would score his second run of the day in the inning off an RBI single by sophomore Conner Adams.
Towanda would rally back quickly in the third and fourth inning and took the lead with seven runs in the two innings putting the Hornets on the wrong end of a 7-5 score heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Wellsboro bats would come alive in the frame as they notched four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Callahan would open up the scoring for his team as he picked up his third RBI of the day with a single that scored Hamblin for the third time of the game.
A Cameron Brought double later in the inning would score Callahan and tie the score at seven apiece as junior Isaac Keane advanced to third base on the play.
The very next batter would be senior Kaeden Mann who would use a single to score Keane and Blake Hamblin would use a single to score Brought and bring the game to its final score of 9-7 in a flurry of scoring for the Hornets.
Brock Hamblin would close the game out for the Hornets on the mound and after allowing three runs coming in during the fourth inning, he settled in and allowed no runs in the final two innings of the game to close the game out with a win.
Callahan led the charge batting with another impressive day where he finished 3-3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored in the effort. He also walked in his only other at-bat and reached base in every plate appearance for the Hornets.
Also with two hits on the day was Brought who ended 2-3 with a triple, a double, one RBI and one run scored.
Also with hits in the win was Adams who added an RBI, Brock and Blake Hamblin and Mann who also batted in a run.
In their next matchup of the season, Wellsboro dismantled the CV boys and finished the game in just four innings by a score of 11-1.
Picking up the win on the mound for Wellsboro was Keane who pitched a complete game and only allowed two hits and one run while striking out one batter.
Callahan notched another home run, scoring three RBIs on 1-3 batting on the day for his third home run shot of the year.
Callahan now leads the league in homers with three, RBIs with 13 and is batting an NTL-best 0.556 through their first seven games of the year.
Brought turned in another strong day batting 2-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a triple in the win.
Brought has been spectacular batting in the first varsity action of his career and has an incredible six extra-base hits while hatting a 0.522 so far this season.
Keane, Mann, Adams. Morrall and Abernathy all were able to add hits in the win over the CV Indians with Mann notching two RBIs to bring his total to six on the year.
In their final matchup of the week, Wellsboro traveled to take on the 2-1 Wyalusing Rams where they had their win-streak snapped as the Rams received a game-winning run from Trehnon Hugo who reached home on a wild pitch to lift his team to a 4-3 win.
Both teams relied on their pitching in the contest, with Rowland who pitched six and one-third inning while allowing four earned runs and eight hits and striking out five batters.
Wyalusing was led by an incredible outing from Blake Morningstar that held the Wellsboro offense to just three runs while recording 14 strikeouts in the game.
It was a slow day batting for Wellsboro who had plated 20 runs in their previous two games but were once again led by Brought who went 3-4 with on the day.
Callahan, Abernathy and Mann all were able to add hits with Keane also adding a double in the loss.
Wellsboro still sits atop of the NTL Large School Division with a 5-3 record but will look to create some separation between them and the field this upcoming week.
They will travel for their next two contests with a non-league game against South Williamsport on Thursday, April 22, and a contest against Northeast Bradford who is coming off their first win of the 2021 season on Monday, April 26.