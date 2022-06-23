WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Major’s All-Stars opened up their 2022 pool play with a dominant performance here on Monday, July 20, and defeated Tioga-Lawrenceville by a 21-0 count that ended early due to the mercy rule.
The Wellsboro squad would open up the game with a full head of steam, recording multiple homers in the top of the first inning that led to 14 runs and put their opponent on the ropes early.
Kody Enck would be the catalyst to the first inning success and had an incredible two homers that helped Wellsboro push out to the lead. He would end his day with an extremely productive batting performance and went 2-2 with four RBIs on the day.
Also with a huge day was Wes Starkweather who added a grand slam while going 1-1 with four RBIs on the day.
Wellsboro would crank out an impressive 16 runs on the day with Maddon Mascho, James Doughtie and Jake Starkweather all recording two hits. Gabe Cuneo added three hits and five RBIs as well.
Jackson Largey would also add three RBIs in an extremely impressive day for the Wellsboro batters’ who combined to go 16-29 on the day while only having five strikeouts.
Wellsboro’s R.J. Doughtie, Jake Starkweather and Gabe Cuneo would each record one inning on the mound and combine to pitch a three-inning no-hitter and combine for eight strikeouts and only allowing two baserunners on the day.
The Wellsboro offense would continue to roll in the subsequent innings and hung another nine runs on Tioga-Lawrenceville in two innings to end the game early and give Wellsboro their first win of the All-Star season and push the Tioga squad to a final record of 0-2 in pool play after falling to the Allegheny Mountain team in their first contest on Saturday, June 18 by a score of 15-0.
Also opening up pool play with 1-0 records was RTL, who is in the East Division, and topped Montrole 8-5 in their first contest.
Tunkhannock has also opened up pool play 1-0 in the East Division with a win over Montrose on Monday, June 20 by a score of 6-1. The two teams will meet on Wednesday, July 22 to determine the top spot in their division.
In the Mid-East Division, Athens sits in the top spot with a 1-0 record after beating Susquehanna City by a score of 17-5 on Saturday, June 18 while Susquehanna City ended pool play 1-1 with a win over Sayre on Monday by a score of 13-3.
In the Midd-West Division, Towanda sits atop the standings with a 1-0 record after edging Troy on Monday by a score of 14-6 while Troy finished their pool play with a 1-1 record with an 11-9 win over Southern Tioga.
Southern Tioga sits with an 0-1 record and will look to hand Towanda their first loss on Wednesday, June 22 when they host Towanda at 6 p.m.
Wellsboro and the Allegheny Mountain team both sit atop of the West Division with 1-0 records and are on a crash course to determine the number one seed in the standings as Wellsboro travels to Allegheny Mountain (Westfield) for a 5:30 p.m. contest.