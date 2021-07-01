WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Majors All-Star team picked up yet another victory on Saturday, June 26 over Towanda by a score of 8-1 to push themselves into a Semifinal matchup against the top-seeded West team in Elkland/Allegany Mountain that was played on Wednesday, June 30 in Elkland.
During the contest, the Wellsboro bats continued to shine as they topped the five-run mark for the second time in bracket play and the fourth time in their fourth contests.
Wellsboro got out to an early lead with Maxwell Mascho leading off the first inning with a double. He later was able to score while Griffin Morrall also was able to cross home plate to push the score to 2-0.
Towanda would get on the board in the second inning with one run, but from that point forward the Wellsboro team dominated the matchup.
Mascho would score one more run after hitting a single while R.J. Doughtie would also score after being walked in the second inning to increase their lead to 4-1.
They continued to pile it on in the next inning as Coen Tennis and Justin Mosher both added singles and runs to extend their lead to 6-1.
Morrall would score one more run in the fourth inning after reaching base on an error and Tennis would score the final run of the evening after hitting a single to move the score to its final mark of 8-1.
The Wellsboro team would collect an impressive 13 hits in the blowout win
Tennis led the charge in the batter’s box going a perfect 4-4 on the day with three singles, one double and two runs scored.
Mascho also had a strong day swinging the bat as he went 3-4 collecting two singles, one double and two runs scored in the win.
Doughtie went 1-3 with one run scored in the win.
Morral also scored two runs, while Reed Richardson and Mosher added doubles, Priset added one hit and Pietryzyk also adding one hit in the win.
The Wellsboro team will now get a crack at the top-seeded Elkland/Allegheny Mountain team who is coming off a tight 6-5 win over Southern Tioga in the previous round.
The Elkland/Allegany Mountain team has been on a tear during the season, and in pool play and was undefeated with a record of 2-0 with a 13-3 win over Tioga-Lawrenceville and a 17-8 win over Wellsboro as well.