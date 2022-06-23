WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro minors’ eight, nine, and 10-year-old All-Star team finished off their pool play this past week with an undefeated 2-0 record and pushed themselves to a top seed in the West Division.
In their first game of the All-Star season, the Wellsboro bats were able to pound out an impressive 19 runs in a 19-9 victory over the Allegheny Mountain team on Friday, June 17 to give them their first win.
They would follow up their impressive offensive performance with yet another strong showing in the batters’ box that saw them eclipse their output from the first game as they poured in another 21 runs in a 21-6 trouncing of Tioga-Lawrenceville.
The two wins pushed Wellsboro to the top of the Western Division and a top-seed heading into the District 15 Tournament that will begin on Thursday, June 23.
Wellsboro will have a first-round bye before taking on the winner of the matchup between the third seed in the Western Division (Tioga-Lawrenceville) and the second seed of the Mid-Western Division (Southern Tioga).
Across the other divisions in pool play, RTL, Athens and Troy all sit at 2-0 so far and won their respective divisions and will garner a first-round bye in the opening round of the District 15 Tournament.
Coming away with two seeds in pool play in their respective divisions were Blue Ridge, Towanda, Allegheny Mountain, and Southern Tioga all finishing with a record of 1-1.
Sitting with no wins are NEB, Sayre, Canton, and Tioga-Lawrenceville who are all finished with an 0-2 record in pool play and will all be three seeds going into the tournament.