ATHENS – The Wellsboro Minors All-Star team traveled here on Saturday, July 9 for a chance at a District 15 Championships, but were unable to come away with the victory as Athens scored early and often en route to a 17-7 victory, and the D15 Title for the 2022 summer.
Wellsboro would open the game up on fire during the game, scoring all seven of their runs as opposed to just one from Athens to dart out to a 7-1 lead.
But the lead wouldn’t stand long, and in the top of the first inning, Athens would rally back with an 11-run second frame that proved too much for the Wellsboro team and were dropped in five total innings.
Athens would add to their lead in the third inning with two more runs before closing the door on Wellsboro with one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to end the contest early and rally back from a monstrous deficit.
Wellsboro received the runner-up honors for their performance in the All-Star season, finishing the summer with a record of 6-2 overall.
They also earned the top seed in the Western Division, and an impressive overall season for the group.
Wellsboro picked up wins over Southern Tioga, Canton and Towanda during the playoffs to secure the runner-up position while finishing 3-0 in pool play to claim the top seed in the West.
Athens finished their District 15 run undefeated at 7-0 and the Title while never losing a contest by less than two runs during their summer.