WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (8-5) picked up a key win over division opponent the Wyalusing Rams (7-6), by a score of 8-4 on Monday, May 10 to give them some breathing room in the top of the Northern Tier League Large School Division.
“Every game is important right now, but this is a big confidence boost for us,” Wellsboro Baseball Head Coach Steve Adams said. “We worked on trying to control the strike zone, which we did and then I thought Zach (Rowland) pitched a good ball game. We had solid defense behind him, and that was everything that we needed to have happened.”
Wellsboro was able to get out to an early 2-0 lead in the first two innings of play and forced Wyalusing, who will be playing six games in the next eight days to finish their season, to pull their ace-pitcher Blake Morningstar after racking up a pitch-count of 51 in only one and two-thirds innings.
“He’s their ace and that’s kind of who we had prepared to play against,” Adams said. “Sometimes, that can work against you, that second guy who came in, (Trehnon) Hugo came and he threw strikes, so I mean it was a good ball game from us all-around.”
The Rams were able to battle back and tie the game at 2-2 in the third inning, with Rowland getting into a jam with the bases loaded and walking a batter, but the pitcher for Wellsboro was able to settle in and force a groundout to stop any further damage.
In the very next inning, senior captain and catcher Kaedan Mann was able to get a run back in a hurry and in the first at-bat of the inning sent a shot over the left-field fence to give the Hornets a 3-2 lead.
After a slow start to the year, Mann has been swinging the bat extremely well over his past six games, batting 0.333 with three extra-base hits including his homerun against Wyalusing.
“We changed my swing up a little bit,” Mann said of his recent surge of production. “I finally was able to get myself into the groove of things and it feels amazing to start hitting the ball again.”
Mann also played a stellar game behind the plate, and even though it doesn’t show on the stat sheet, made several stops behind the plate that could have been the difference in the game.
“It feels amazing to be one of the coordinators on the team and make a difference in games,” Mann said.
Wyalusing would once again tie it in the top of the fourth inning, but that would be as close as the game would get as Wellsboro outscored the Rams 5-1 in the remainder of the contest.
I talked to Coach Callahan today and I said we’re going to need production from (Conner) Adams, (Isaac) Keane and Mann,” Coach Adams said. “Keane hit the ball solid real solid two times and Conner was on base a couple of times for us and Mann hit that home run, so we got that production we were looking for, and the guy that we got to mention too because he’s done it all year, is Cameron Brought.”
Wellsboro received solid hitting from the entire lineup, with Brought and Darryn Callahan knocking in a game-high two RBIs while Rowland added to his impressive day pitching with a 2-4 day in the batter’s box with one RBI.
Also, recording hits were Adams who also scored a run, Mann who hit the solo-home run, Dylan Abernathy, Caiden Smith and Brock Hamblin, who made some great catches in the right field despite the windy conditions and also closed the game on the mound in the seventh inning with a strikeout.
“I thought Brock (Hamblin) made some really hard catches in the outfield,” Rowland said. “I can trust the whole infield on any grounders that to them.”
Rowland finished his day with just over six innings of work on the mound where he allowed four runs on six hits while striking out two batters.
“I knew they were good hitters,” Rowland said. “I know who put the ball in play and where to pitch it to them. That helped me a lot from the last game.”
Wellsboro now holds a slim lead over Athens in the NTL Large School Division race and is only a few games over Mansfield as well. With only five games left on the schedule, every game becomes crucial in taking home an NTL Title as well as possibly securing a home playoff game.
“We still got some games to go,” Adams said. “We have a little bit of a cushion, but we need to get some wins and to finish it.”
Wellsboro is on the road for their next two contests as they travel to Towanda on May 11 and Sayre on May 12 and are in the middle of a six-game in nine days stretch of baseball that will determine if they pick up an NTL Large School Championship.