ATHENS – The Wellsboro Major All-Star team continued to rally back in the D15 Playoffs, and after falling into the losers’ bracket a week ago, battled their way back into the District 15 Championship game where they stunned the Athens team by a score of 5-1 on Tuesday, July 12.
The victory forced a championship-deciding game on Thursday, July 14, and also handed Athens their first loss of the All-Star season.
During their improbable run to the championship game, Wellsboro was pushed into the losers’ bracket in a 4-2 loss to Towanda, but since that moment the team has come together to make it to the pinnacle of District competition.
With an early exit from the winners’ bracket, Wellsboro was in a win-or-go-home situation from that point on.
They would rip off four wins in a row to reach the championship contest with a 3-2 win over the Allegheny Mountain team, a 9-0 win over Susquehanna City, a 6-1 win over Southern Tioga, and a revenge game victory over Towanda by a score of 8-4 to give them a shot at the undefeated Athens All-Stars.
During their game in Athens, Wellsboro leaned on their strong pitching staff and defensive prowess to keep themselves alive throughout the game and would come up big in almost every key moment to quell the normally potent Athens offense.
The first inning showcased the pitching strength of both teams, with neither unit getting much going as Wellsboro’s Gabe Cuneo would hold Athens scoreless and push the game into the second inning with a 0-0 score.
But in the second frame, Athens would draw first blood.
With just one out on the board, Athens’ Dickinson would go yard over the centerfield fence and breathe life into their dugout as they took a 1-0 lead, but it would be the last time they would see a runner cross home plate during the contest.
Wellsboro’s Cuneo would get himself out of the jam and record a strikeout and force a pop-up into the infield to escape the inning down just 1-0.
In the top of the third, Wellsboro would threaten with two runners on base, but Athens would once again turn them away scoreless in the frame with a strikeout to end the inning.
Athens would threaten again in the bottom of the third, leading the inning off with a double, but Wellsboro would once again get out of a jam as Gage Baltzley would make an incredible back-handed stop at shortstop for the second out of the inning before Wellsboro would make a pitching change.
With the bases loaded, Jake Starkweather would take the mound and pitch a near masterpiece for the next two innings.
He would get out of the jam and force Athens into a groundout to leave three runners stranded and keep their hopes alive, down by just one run.
Wellsboro would finally respond offensively in the top of the fourth, and after putting two runners on the bases on second and third, would turn an Athens mistake into offensive production.
After a passed ball at the plate, Madden Mascho would steal home with two outs, another runner would follow but would be called out, but not before Wellsboro evened things up at one apiece.
From that point on, it was all Wellsboro.
Wellsboro’s Starkweather would see three batters in the bottom of the frame and retire them in order and the energy and momentum would completely shift in their favor.
In the fifth inning, Wellsboro would have runners on the corners before Athens would make a pitching change, but it wouldn’t be enough to stop their momentum.
Wellsboro would jump all over the opportunity and the next batter, Stephen Poirier, would hit a shot up the gut of the infield for a double to score a run.
With two runners on base, Mascho would once again come up clutch for the Wellsboro team and recorded a double of his own to score two more runners to give Wellsboro a 4-1 lead.
A Wellsboro runner would once again score on a steal at home plate to give Wellsboro a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth, a lead they would refuse to relinquish.
The pitching would shut down Athens, and Starkweather would go another inning before Baltzley would finish things off in the final frame where he recorded one strikeout and closed the inning out scoreless to lift Wellsboro the improbable win.
For the Wellsboro team, they would record a total of three hits and five walks, but made the most of their chances, and used them to plate five runs, scoring five of their total eight baserunners on the day.
Recording hits were Mascho, Doughtie, and Poirier for Wellsboro.
Mascho drove in two key runs while Poirier would also have a pivotal RBI.
The true stars of the show were the Wellsboro pitching staff, who took down an offensive giant in Athens and allowed just two hits on the day and struck out seven batters.
Leading the three-headed attack for Wellsboro in the impressive outing was Starkweather, who came into the game for two and 2/3 innings and allowed no runs, no hits, and struck out three batters.
Cuneo was also huge in the win, and despite allowing a homerun in the second inning, would only give up two total hits, and one run and struck out three batters in his two and 2/3 innings of work while Baltzley closed things out allowing no hits and no runs while striking out one batter in his 2/3 innings of work.
Wellsboro now has a chance to cap off their incredible run in the District 15 Playoffs and will host Athens on Thursday, July 14 in a winner-take-all game at 6 p.m. as they look to claim the D15 Championship.