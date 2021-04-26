The Wellsboro Hornets boys baseball team (6-4) were able to bounce back after two heartbreaking one-run losses as they put together a 17-0 win over NEB on Saturday, April 24.
The game went six innings, with the Hornets jumping out to a quick lead in the first inning as they poured in four early runs.
They continued to swing the bat efficiently and plated four more runs in the next three innings, and ended the game in the sixth inning with a nine-run barrage that sealed the deal and gave the Hornets a much-needed win.
Wellsboro pitcher Isaac Keane turned in a masterpiece as they held Northeast Bradford scoreless in the contest and allowed just one hit all afternoon and recorded three strikeouts in the win.
Keane has now recorded three wins to just one loss on the year and has pitched a team-high 17 innings.
Nearly every Hornet hitter got in on the 17-run frenzy, with nine batters recording hits and four separate batters recording multiple hits.
Darryn Callahan continued to shine in the 2021 season as he came up with two hits on four at-bats, scored four runs and had three RBIs as he recorded a double and triple in the win.
Cameron Brought and Isaac Keane both recorded a team-high three hits with Keane batting in three RBIs to add to his impressive day on the mound.
Blake Hamblin added two hits as well as two RBIs while Kaeden Mann, Dylan Abernathy, Brock Hamblin, Zach Rowland and Conner Adams were all able to record hits as they topped the 10-run mark for the fifth time in 2021.
With the Hornets still holding on to the top spot in the Northern Tier League Large School Division, they face one of their biggest tests of the season on Monday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m. as the undefeated leaders of the NTL Small School Division Sayre Redskins (8-0) travel to Wellsboro for a matchup of NTL division-leading teams.
Both teams have scored at alarming rates, with Wellsboro scoring 10 runs per contest and Sayre scoring 16 runs per game and only one game that was won by less than 10 runs in the 2021 season.