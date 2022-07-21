WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Major All-Stars completed their Cinderella District 15 Championship run with a shootout victory over Athens on Thursday, July 14 to claim the D15 Title in a 13-10 win. 

After losing in the second round of the playoffs in the D15 winners’ bracket, Wellsboro would reel off an improbable five-straight win to win the title and beat Athens in back-to-back games in the Championship round.

