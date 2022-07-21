WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Major All-Stars completed their Cinderella District 15 Championship run with a shootout victory over Athens on Thursday, July 14 to claim the D15 Title in a 13-10 win.
After losing in the second round of the playoffs in the D15 winners’ bracket, Wellsboro would reel off an improbable five-straight win to win the title and beat Athens in back-to-back games in the Championship round.
After taking the first game by a score of 5-1, the confidence of the group exuded in their penultimate contest and carried over to the first inning of play.
Wellsboro would open the game on a torrent pace, and plated six runs in the frame and were led off by three-straight singles by Maddon Mascho, Gabe Cuneo and R.J. Doughtie which would load the bases for Jackson Largey with no outs on the board.
Largey would keep the hot start going for Wellsboro as he hit a fourth-straight single for his team and plated both Mascho and Cuneo to give them their first lead of the night at 2-0.
Gage Baltzley would advance the runners to second and third on a ground out and put two runners in scoring position with only one out.
Wellsboro would plate another run on a ground out by James Doughtie to push the score to 3-0 with one runner on, and Wellsboro would continue to roll in the inning.
Athens would miss a golden opportunity on the next batter to get out of the inning, and Kody Enck would reach base at the next at-bat on a dropped strike three that scored Largey and extended the lead to 4-0.
Jake Starkweather would reach base after being hit by a pitch that set the stage for Vinny Arena with two outs and two runners on base.
Arena would belt a triple into the outfield to score two and give the Wellsboro unit a 6-0 lead before Athens would finally escape the inning on a pop-out to third base.
Athens would fire back in the bottom of the first, and plated two runs of their own on an error and a fielders’ choice to close the gap to 6-2 with a lot of ground still to make up.
R.J. Doughtie would end the run with a strikeout, his second of the inning, to keep the lead intact.
Wellsboro would plate three more runs before Athens would respond, and scored two in the top of the second and one in the top of the third to give them a comfortable 9-2 lead heading into the bottom of the third.
Baltzley would record another two RBIs in the top of the second on a single while R.J. Doughtie would also get in the scoring action in the top of the third on an RBI double to account for the three scores.
But with the championship hanging in the balance, Athens would rally back.
After being held to just two runs in their first two at-bats, the Athens All-Stars would start to find their groove and chip away at the big Wellsboro lead.
Athens would plate four runs in the bottom of the third and close the score to 9-6 with just three innings left to play.
After a scoreless frame in the fourth, highlighted by two strikeouts from Jake Starkweather, Athens would make their run at the Wellsboro group.
Athens would take their first lead in the bottom of the fifth, and after holding Wellsboro scoreless for the second straight inning would get their chance at making a comeback.
Athens scored four runs to take their first lead of the day at 10-9 heading into the final inning.
But the grit and determination of the Wellsboro unit showed itself down the stretch, and after going cold in the fourth and fifth inning would put together a championship performance when it mattered most.
Wellsboro would lead off the sixth with two straight hits, singles by James Doughtie and Baltzley, to put two runners on base.
An error by the Athens infield on a bunt from Stephen Poirier would give Wellsboro new life as both runners scored and gave Wellsboro the lead back at 11-10.
But Wellsboro wasn’t finished yet as Jake Starkweather would push a runner across with an RBI double and Mascho would record an RBI on a groundout to give Wellsboro a 13-10 advantage with just three outs standing between them and the title.
In the bottom of the frame, Wellsboro would once again show their championship merit and saw four batters from Athens and Baltzley would dispose of two of them by strikeout and one by a pop-out while allowing just one baserunner on an error in the infield to close things out and finish off their incredible run in the playoffs.
The Wellsboro unit who leaned on their defense and pitching to top Athens in their first matchup would close things out leaning on their offense this time and recorded 15 hits on the day.
Mascho would be the hottest bat in the lineup, as he would go 3-5 on the day and score two runs and knock in one RBI from the lead-off spot.
Baltzey would also have a big day in the batters’ box and recorded a 3-4 day with two RBIs and a run scored.
Cuneo and R.J. Doughtie would each record two hits and two runs scored on the day while Largey and Arena would both knock in two RBIs as well.
Also with hits in the game were James Doughtie, Jake Starkweather, Stephen Poriier and Enck.
On the bump, despite allowing 10 runs of the day, Wellsboro would get strong outings from their three-headed pitching rotation that all put in two innings of work.
They would only allow four earned runs, and combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed three hits while walking six batters.
Wellsboro traveled to Pottsville on Tuesday, July 19 to take on Blue Mountain for the opening round of Sectional play, but came up short as they fell by a count of 11-1 in four innings.
They will be back in action onWednesday, July 20 as they take on Mifflinburg at 8 p.m.