WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets boys baseball team (6-5) were able to bounce back after two heartbreaking one-run losses as they put together a 17-0 win over NEB on Saturday, April 24, but fell to the undefeated Sayre Redskins 12-7 at home on Monday, April 26.
The game against Northeast went six innings, with the Hornets jumping out to a quick lead in the first inning as they poured in four early runs.
They continued to swing the bat efficiently and plated four more runs in the next three innings, and ended the game in the sixth inning with a nine-run barrage that sealed the deal and gave the Hornets a much-needed win.
Wellsboro pitcher Isaac Keane turned in a masterpiece as they held Northeast Bradford scoreless in the contest and allowed just one hit all afternoon and recorded three strikeouts in the win.
Keane has now recorded three wins to just one loss on the year and has pitched a team-high 17 innings.
Nearly every Hornet hitter got in on the 17-run frenzy, with nine batters recording hits and four separate batters recording multiple hits.
Darryn Callahan continued to shine in the 2021 season as he came up with two hits on four at-bats, scored four runs and had three RBIs as he recorded a double and triple in the win.
Cameron Brought and Isaac Keane both recorded a team-high three hits with Keane batting in three RBIs to add to his impressive day on the mound.
Blake Hamblin added two hits as well as two RBIs while Kaeden Mann, Dylan Abernathy, Brock Hamblin, Zach Rowland and Conner Adams were all able to record hits as they topped the 10-run mark for the fifth time in 2021.
In their next contest, the Hornets were unable to keep pace with the best batting team in the NTL so far in 2021, as the Sayre Redskins used a four-run first inning and a four-run, two home run sixth inning to bury them 12-7.
Sayre got out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first but the Wellsboro team was able to strike back quickly with two of their own on a Mann RBI double and a Keane RBI single that closed the gap to 4-2.
Wellsboro was able to get one more run on the board in the fourth inning to shave the lead to one run, but the Sayre offense that has been on fire this season started to click during the remainder of the game.
The Redskins outscored the Hornets 8-4 in the final three innings with a huge explosion in the sixth inning that scored four runs on two home runs with Brayden Horton and Zach Garrity both going yard to put the game out of reach for the Hornets.
Despite the loss, the Hornets had opportunities to keep up with the high-powered Redskin offense and had 16 hits to Sayre’s 15, but stranded base runners doomed the Hornets as they fell to 6-5 on the season with the loss.
Mann led the charge for the Hornets in the loss, going 3-4 on the day with two RBIs and some great plays from the catcher position including a throwout and tag at home from Dylan Abernathy in centerfield that saved a run.
Brought, Keane, Blake Hamblin, Adams and Caden Smith all recorded two hits in the contest with Callahan, Abernathy and Brock Hamblin all had one hit for the Hornets as well.
Wellsboro will have a chance to bounce back on Wednesday, April 28 as they travel to Westfield to take on the CV Indians at 4:30 p.m.
The Indians are coming off back-to-back wins over Towanda and Wyalusing and have pounded out 30 runs in those contests. In their last matchup, the Wellsboro team upended CV early in an 11-1 blowout.