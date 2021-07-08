MANSFIELD — The Wellsboro ten and under minor All-Star team rallied back from a 6-0 deficit to walk-off in the bottom of the sixth inning on a bases-loaded blooper to take an 8-7 victory over Southern Tioga and a spot in the District 15 Championship on Tuesday, July 6.
The Southern Tioga team was able to get themselves out to an early lead in the contest, with Rydder Root stealing home on a passed ball in the top of the first inning to give them a 1-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the frame, Wellsboro would get two hits early, but both runners would be stranded on base to help Southern Tioga maintain their advantage.
Neither team would get on the board in the second inning, but Southern Tioga would begin to extend their lead in the third inning with Cooper Brewer knocking in a run on an RBI single with two runners on base to push the score to 2-0.
Root would score yet again on a fielding error by Wellsboro in the frame and then a two-RBI double would force a pitching change with the score 5-0.
Wellsboro would bring in Gage Baltzley for Madden Mascho to finish off the inning on the mound and he would get the Wellsboro team out of the jam with them trailing 5-0.
The Wellsboro offense would continue to struggle in the early innings of the game and was unable to close the gap in the bottom of the third inning.
Southern Tioga would hang one more run on Wellsboro in the top of the fourth inning, with another passed ball resulting in a score to push the score to 6-0.
With the game in the balance for the Wellsboro team who had yet to face defeat in bracket play, they delivered when it mattered most.
The beginning of the comeback began in the bottom of the fourth inning with Wellsboro taking advantage of fielding errors by the Southern Tioga team and scored three runs on errors in the frame.
Entering the top of the fifth inning, the gap was closed to 6-3 with just two innings left to play.
Both teams would score one run in the fifth inning, but Wellsboro would get one more shot to take the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Wellsboro was able to rally back and score four runs in the frame, and Baltzley played hero with a shot slipping past the infield and pushing in Mascho for the winning run and a spot in the District 15 Championship.
With the win, Wellsboro will now await the winner of the Southern Tioga and Athens matchup in the finals of the consolation bracket on Thursday, July 8 for their District 15 Championship opponent on Saturday, July 10.