With the District 4 Class A baseball championship set for Friday, May 28 at Bowman Field in Williamsport, here is what to look for during the clash between number one seeded Saint John Neumann and the two-seeded Cowanesque Valley heading into the game.
CV offense vs. Saint John Neumann Offense
CV:
The Indians have shown some impressive flashes during the 2021 season, but also have laid some duds along the way as well.
On their best days, they have been able to play with the best teams in the Northern Tier League, including a win over Wyalusing and also some close efforts against Canton and Wellsboro, and have proven on a good night can hang with almost anyone.
They are one of the better hitting teams in the NTL and bat a combined .363 on the season with 32 extra-base hits. But their Achilles heel has been lack of pitching depth, which is something that won’t necessarily be in effect in the championship round where they will be coming off two weeks of rest as well as full access to whichever pitcher they choose to throw during the game.
They have four batters batting over 0.400 with their top guy, Tucker St. Peter, quietly having one of the best batting seasons in District 4 as he finished the regular season with a 0.545 average with 30 hits, 23 RBI’s and two homers on the season.
If the lineup gets out to a hot start, they can keep pace with almost any team but have only averaged 6.8 runs per contest despite having such a high batting average as a team at the plate.
Neumann:
Almost mirroring the average for the Indians is the Neumann team who batted an impressive 0.336 on the year and have seven players batting better than 0.300 on the season.
Neumann hasn’t been in too many close games, with only five games being decided by three runs or less and only have a 3-2 record in those games.
But on the flip side, they have a winning margin of +7.45 runs on the year and have averaged an incredible 12.25 runs per contest on the year.
Neumann also has an affinity towards getting extra bases and has 41 extra-base hits on the year to go along with six home runs.
It seems that Neumann will continue to rely on their offensive fire-power in the Championship as they look to outpace the Indians throughout.
The Neumann's team was led by Nazir Smith who batted 0.457 on the year with 32 hits, 18 RBI’s and nine extra-base hits including one home run.
CV Defense vs. Neumann Defense:
CV:
CV has also had some down games, and their inconsistency has tied into that lack of pitching depth, but also can be attributed to miscues in the field and have had a lot of avoidable errors during the season that helped opponents manufacture runs.
Luckily for the Indians, the depth of pitching won’t be a factor during their championship game as their likely two pitchers to take the mound will be well-rested and ready to go.
St. Peter has been the go-to guy for the Indians in 2021 and has a 2-2 record pitching as a starter with 16 appearances and 29 total innings pitched with an ERA of 2.17.
He has only allowed 22 hits, nine earned runs in those innings while striking out 30 batters.
The other pitcher who would most likely see time is McGwire Painter, who as the season has progressed has transformed into one of the best pitchers in the area and had a 3.19 ERA on the year.
Painter is a strikeout specialist, and in just 26.1 innings pitched this season has a team-high 56 punch-outs while only allowing 12 earned runs and nine hits in that span.
The pitching will need to produce in the championship game, as the lineup for Neumann has batted extremely well during the season and have very few chinks in their armor as they all bat solid averages.
They will also need to clean up the fielding if they hope to have a chance against a team that has only dropped three games all season.
There have been many instances where errors have caused the Indians to lose games in 2021, but if the pitching staff can keep the Neumann batters at bay, it may help in their case to come away with the upset.
The defense as a whole has been hit or miss, with the unit allowing 10+ runs on eight occasions where they are 0-8 and have allowed less than five runs on five occasions where they hold a 4-1 record.
Neumann
The St. John Neumann defense has been the model of consistency all season long and has only allowed over 10 runs in three contests, but two of their three losses of the year have come in those games.
They also have only given up nine games of over five runs on the season, and have held opponents scoreless on two separate occasions.
Overall, Neumann has held opponents to just an average of just 4.7 runs per game on the year and only has lost one game where they held their opponent to under three runs during the season.
The success of the defense for Neumann is embedded in their pitching staff, which is deep and productive.
Neumann has had eight pitchers take the mound in the 2021 season who have combined for an impressive 2.50 ERA as a group.
They have five pitchers on the roster who have recorded at least two wins and none have a losing record during the season.
The ace for the group, and the expected starter for Friday, is Jerval Weeks-Schuler, who finished the year 4-2 on the mound with an ERA of just one while pitching a team-high 35 innings.
The junior only allowed 31 hits on the year while striking out 56 batters and giving up just five earned runs in the process.
The other possible starter for Neumann is senior Keon Burkholder who was just as impressive in his senior season.
He finished with a 5-1 record on the year with just over 31 innings pitched. He led his team in strikeouts with 60 while only allowing 14 hits and eight earned runs during the season while boasting a 1.79 ERA.
The pitching has been the staple for the Neumann team, but the fielding behind hasn’t been nearly as spectacular as they have amassed 57 errors on the season.
Outlook:
St. John Neumann has the advantage at first glance in the contest, with a 17-3 record, a stable of pitchers and an offense that pours in runs by the bunches.
But, many of the flaws for the Indians will be masked by a one-game format and if the pitching staff comes to play and can keep things close, the Indians could easily top Neumann who may have such a strong record, but have faced one of the easiest schedules in all of District 4 with their opponents coming in with an abysmal 32.6% winning percentage.
CV has had a much tougher road in terms of opponent winning percentage 45.4%, which was the second-highest in the entire District 4 Class A bracket and played 10 total games against future playoff teams while Neumann has faced a total of four teams who were playoff bound in 2021.
Due to the weak schedule, a lot of the Neumann team’s success could be inflated due to weaker competition this season.
In terms of common opponents, there is only one team they have both played this season with both teams losing to North Penn-Mansfield earlier in the year with Neumann falling 10-8 and CV falling 13-3.
Neumann could be extremely vulnerable against a CV team who has proven to be able to play strong stretches and if the batters for the Indians can figure things out at the plate early, it could very well mean trouble for the Neumann team.
The game could play out much closer than most expect, with CV having a legitimate chance to claim a District 4 Class A Championship at Bowman Field on Friday, May 28 despite being considered the underdog coming in.