The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (7-6) was taken down late behind two late runs for the Athens Wildcats (9-7) in the bottom of the sixth inning that propelled them to a 3-2 victory and shook up the Northern Tier League Large School Division on Thursday, May 6.
The Wildcats were able to strike first in the contest, as they used a Cameron Sullivan double to centerfield to score Karter Rude in the bottom of the first to draw first blood against the Wellsboro team.
The Hornets would quickly strike back and took control in the contest in the second and third inning as they would receive some help from Athen’s pitcher Mason Lister as he hit Wellsboro’s Dylan Abernathy with a pitch to score Isaac Keane and draw the score even.
Athens was able to get out of the jam with two runners on base, with Lister redeeming himself recording two strikeouts and forcing a pop-fly to leave the runners stranded.
Wellsboro scored again in the top of the third inning when junior Darryn Callahan connected on his fifth home run of the season on a deep shot to right field and gave them their first lead of the game at 2-1.
Throughout the next few innings, the defenses of both teams were stalwart. Athens got out multiple jams that stranded a plethora of Hornet base runners in the contest; the pitching of Brock Hamblin helped the Hornets to keep the Wildcats scoreless for four straight innings.
With the game at just 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wildcats were able to finally get things going and a Caleb Nichols single scored Rude for the second time and evened the score at two apiece.
Two batters later, with Nicholas advanced to second base, Lister sent a shot to the fence in left field that scored what would prove to be the deciding run as the Wildcats held strong in the seventh inning to upset the number one team in the NTL Large School Division, 10-3.
Wellsboro put up four hits in the contest with Callahan leading the charge going 1-3 with one run scored, one RBI and a homer.
Also with hits in the contest were Cameron Brought, Blake Hamblin and Brock Hamblin while Dylan Abernathy knocked in one of the only two RBIs on the day for Wellsboro.
On the mound, Brock Hamblin played a stellar game and only allowed three runs in six innings with four strikeouts, but it wasn’t enough to claim the victory over the Wildcats.
Athens was led by Rude who had two hits and two runs scored, Nicholas who added one hit and one RBI, Sullivan who went 2-3 with an RBI and Lister who went 1-3 with an RBI double and pitched 6.2 innings with five strikeouts and two runs allowed (one earned).
With the Hornets loss, the NTL Large School Division is wide open and now Athens (9-7 overall; 8-5 in league play), Mansfield (9-6-1 overall; 7-5-1 in league play) and Wyalusing (7-5 overall; 5-5 in league play) all find themselves all within striking distance of first place with only two weeks left on the schedule.
Wellsboro will look to try and put some distance between themselves and the field as they host Wyalusing on Monday, May 10 in a huge matchup between two teams with NTL title aspirations.