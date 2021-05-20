After a nine-game losing streak, the Williamson Warriors (3-14) bounced back in a big way with a 17-2 route over Bucktail on Monday, May 17 to capture their third win of the season.
The contest started extremely competitive, with both teams trading runs in the first inning and neither getting on the board in the second.
Bucktail regained the lead in the top of the third inning, but Williamson was able to tack on three runs and grab a 4-2 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Then, things drastically changed in the fourth frame of play.
The Warriors held Bucktail scoreless in the top of the inning and then went on to score an incredible 13 runs to bury the Bucktail team and end the game early in an impressive showing for the Williamson offense.
The Warriors were able to score their second-most runs in a game this season and the mark of 17.
Junior Gabe Kaufman led the charge for the Warriors going a perfect 3-3 on the day with one run scored.
Owen Gontarz added game-high four RBIs on 2-3 batting while also scoring two runs on the day.
Cody Flemming added an RBI while batting 1-2 and scoring three runs, while senior Andrew Berhan turned in a 1-3 day with two RBIs.
Also, recording hits were Eric Berkan, Ayden Sprague and Seth Zimmerman with Eric Berkan scored two runs and Sprague and Zimmerman each scoring one run as well in the blowout.
Williamson will look to build on their strong performance as they have two games left on the schedule with matchups against Wellsboro and Galeton to end their year.