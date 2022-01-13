MANSFIELD – The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (7-2) hosted the Athens Wildcats (8-2) here on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and were unable to overcome an aggressive defensive effort from the Wildcats as they fell by a count of 55-39 in a key matchup between two of the top teams in the Northern Tier League Large School Division.
The length and size of Athens paired with their zone defense made life extremely difficult for the Tigers in the matchup, and with shots not falling on the perimeter for Mansfield they found themselves playing catchup for a majority of the night.
The Athens team would dart out to a fast lead in the first quarter, with their zone creating havoc and creating turnovers and fast-break opportunities they would rocket out to a 12-2 lead before the Tigers would call a timeout to regroup with just under three minutes left in the frame.
Mansfield would come out of the timeout and score the next two buckets, with Eli Shaw ending the drought with a layup and Alex Davis getting to the rim for a layup, but a technical foul and an incredible play from Athens’ Mason Lister to throw up a shot as time expired would push the Wildcats to a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second frame, Athens would ramp up the pressure in their zone defense, switching to a half-court trap that once again made life difficult for the Tigers.
J.J. Babcock would excel in his post-game passing, hitting open cutters and finding his teammates for strong looks throughout the game and would help his team extend their lead even further in the frame.
They would outscore the Tigers 11-8 in the frame and went into the half with a comfortable 28-14 lead heading into the break.
The Tigers would start to figure things out in the second half, and in the third quarter would make their push to try and cut the lead down and Andrew Green would catch fire as he knocked down two critical three-pointers as the Tigers would cut the lead 38-31 heading into the final quarter of play.
But Athens would once again use their defensive pressure to finish things off, and after allowing 17 points in the third they completely put the clamps down on the Tigers allowing just eight points and Babcock would take over scoring six points in the final frame to stymie the comeback attempt and close the game out with a score of 55-39.
In the loss, Mansfield had one of their lowest point totals of the entire season, with only Brody Burleigh able to top double-digit scoring as he netted a team-high 10 points.
Despite the scoring woes, the Tigers had six players get on the board with Shaw contributing nine points, Sammy Lawrence with seven points, Green with six points, Davis with four points and Karson Dominick with three points in the effort.
The Athens team was led by Lister who netted 14 points, Babcock with 13 points and Nolan Carling who netted 10 points as well.
The Tigers who opened the season 6-0 have now dropped two of their past three games in one of the toughest stretches of games of their entire season, which doesn’t ease up in their next contest.
Mansfield will host the reigning District 4 Class A Champion St. John Neumann Golden Knights on Monday, Jan. 17 with a chance to bounce back against one of the top teams in the district at 7 p.m.