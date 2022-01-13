The NP-Liberty Mounties (7-4) basketball team traveled to Northeast Bradford to take on the Panthers (2-9) on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and came away with a dominant victory as they topped their opponent by a lopsided score of 56-33.
"The Mounties were able to get some good early offense and play good defense to get a first-quarter lead," NP-Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. "Then, we held off a stubborn NEB team to secure a win on the road."
After a few slow starts in their previous games, the Liberty team wasted no time in getting their offense going in the contest as they were able to score 19 points in the first frame with Derek Litzelman catching fire as he dropped an impressive 11 first-quarter points as the Mounties built a 19-11 advantage.
Devin Bradley would also have a big quarter, with the senior point guard adding eight points of his own in the quarter as the Mounties took control early.
They would continue to extend their lead in the second, and after not hitting a three-pointer in the first quarter would three shots from deep to fall with Noah Shedden connecting on two and Litzelman finding nylon on a deep-shot as well as the Mounties would continue to excel on offense.
The defense in the quarter would mirror their offensive production, and allowed just six points as they cruised into the break with a commanding 34-17 lead, an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish throughout the night.
Bradley would continue to excel in the third quarter, and the senior would add to his already strong night as he would net five points in the frame while Kyle Davis would get a three-pointer to fall as well.
The Panthers would play the Mounties even in the frame, but would still find themselves down big heading into the fourth with the score handily in Liberty’s favor at 44-27.
The final frame would once again be played even, but the first-half outburst for the Mounties would prove to be the deciding factor as they closed things out with five players adding points in the fourth with Litzelman adding to his strong night with four more points as the Mounties claimed a 56-33 win and moved to 7-4 on the 2021-2022 season.
The balance of the Liberty offense was once again on display in the victory, with six players scoring in the game and three players scoring over 10 points.
Litzelman led the charge in the win, netting a game-high 18 points and was strong at the free-throw line where he went 5-7 on the night and dished out five assists while grabbing five steals as well.
Bradley also had an impressive night, netting 17 points and knocking down seven field goals in the win with three steals.
Shedden was able to add double-digits in scoring as well as he dropped 10 points for his team while also recording 11 rebounds in a huge double-double.
Davis was able to score seven points while Talon Kolb and Caiden Alexander chipped in two points in an important win for the current third-place Northern Tier League Small School Division team.
With the win, it sets up a huge NTL Small School matchup on Friday, Jan. 17 as they host the CV Indians (5-6) who are coming off a big second-half comeback against the Sayre Redskins.
The game is set for 7 p.m. at Liberty.