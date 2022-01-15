LIBERTY – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties (8-4) picked up a key Northern Tier League Small School Division win here on Friday, Jan. 14 over the Cowanesque Valley Indians (5-7) by a score of 55-33 behind an impressive second-half defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack that saw three players reach double-figures.
“The best thing about this team is I know now from night to night what the matchups are going to be and that someone is going to step up and have that game for us so it feels like every night, it’s almost someone different,” Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “But I know somebody is going to take that step and take that advantage that we might have, so it’s comforting and enjoyable to see.”
Liberty has embodied that malleable mindset throughout the season, with leading scorers pivoting from game to game dependent on the matchups in front of them, and in their most recent win over CV displayed that once again.
Liberty would open the game up on a tear, with the duo of Hunter Thompson and Devin Bradley both catching fire in the first quarter as they accounted for 15 of the Mounties' first 17 points in the frame as they built up a lead of 17-10.
Thompson, who has been steadily increasing his scoring load throughout the season, oozed confidence early and was able to hit from the mid-range with ease.
"He was looking to dribble and drive and get into his shots as opposed to being outside trying to shoot the three tonight," Coach Litzelman said. "So that ended up being a huge plus for us."
He was the catalyst for the offense throughout the night and was a big part of Liberty getting off to a good start, something that the Mounties have improved upon after being hampered by slow starts earlier in the year.
“The last couple of games we started pretty quick and we talked about outworking whoever we are playing in the first like three to five minutes,” Coach Litzelman said. “We got to get the lead and we talked about how, on our home court today, and that we would have a little bigger of a crowd than what we’ve had. I thought getting out there and putting it to them instead of us having to play the catch-up game, making the other team have to do that makes it more challenging and allows us to do different things on defense.”
But in the second quarter the Indians would rally, and after being down by as many as 13 points would get a huge lift from senior Tucker St. Peter would score five points in the frame including a big three-pointer as they chipped at the lead.
Thompson would get a shot to fall from 12 feet out with just over 30 seconds remaining, but Painter McGwire would answer in the final moments of the half with a slick move to the rim with 12 seconds left in the half to bring the Indians within striking distance with the score 27-21.
But in the second half, the Liberty defense came to play.
After the duo of Thompson and Bradley led the first half charge it was the defense, rebounding and scoring of senior Noah Shedden that propelled them to victory down the stretch.
The senior center would rack up seven points in the third as Liberty began to separate from CV, and his defense in the post helped them to hold the CV team who normally boasts a potent offensive attack to just four points.
Shedden would dominate the second half in the paint and ended his game with a team-high nine rebounds and two big blocks that helped them to completely stifle one of the most dynamic scoring duos in the league in Painter and St. Peter.
“Me and Kyle (Davis) are the bottom guys and our job is to box out and rebound,” Shedden said of the effort in the paint defensively. “We just have to not let any baseline cutters come through, and we did that… Our defense communicated and we knew where they were at all times and we just didn’t lose sight of them.”
The Mounties would ride into the fourth quarter with a commanding 42-25 lead and would continue to dominate on both ends of the court in the final frame.
Liberty would outscore the Indians 13-8 to end the contest, and Shedden would once again put up big numbers in the quarter as the senior connected on 3-5 shots from the free-throw line while compiling five points.
The Liberty team would once again be led by an impressive night from Thompson, who netted a game-high 19 points and as a player who didn’t see much floor time last season has seen a noticeable increase in confidence that is attributed to his continued hard work and empowerment given by the Liberty coaching staff.
“I feel like coach has given me the extra confidence, especially after that Troy game,” Thompson said. “I missed a couple of shots, but he told me I was doing a good job and just to be aggressive. For me, being aggressive helps my teammates get open, and it makes extra cuts for my teammates. So I just tried to find the open spots, whether it's a zone or man, it doesn't matter.”
He also was able to six boards and three assists and was in complete control of the offense throughout the night as he was a maestro in the mid-range where he scored a majority of his shots.
“I feel like since I have the mid-range, and when I move from the three-point line they kind of step off of me,” Thompson said. “And then when that happens, I can either shoot or get to the rim.”
Bradley, who opened the game on fire, also added double-digits in scoring and was a menace in his perimeter defense as he added 10 points to go along with two steals, two assists, and four boards.
The closer for Liberty was Shedden, who after a quiet first half came alive down the stretch, as he netted 12 of his 16 points in the second half as Liberty pulled away from CV.
“It’s all about confidence,” Shedden said of closing the game for his team. “Coach gives me confidence every day and we just executed.”
Both Kyle Davis and Derek Litzelman added four points with Litzelman turning in a strong overall game with five assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Stetson McGovern also added two points in the win as Liberty once again displayed their balance on offense and tenacity on defense in another solid team win.
CV was led by St. Peter netted a team-high 10 points while Painter chipped in nine in an off-night for the duo who normally scores in bunches, a credit to the defensive effort of the Mounties.
“That was the game plan, to just step in front of them,” Thompson said on holding the duo to just 19 combined points. “Don’t let them get to the middle and don’t let them get to the baseline. So I feel like we did a good job with doing that stuff.”
The now 8-4 Mounties will have a slight layoff before they face another important matchup in the NTL Small School when they host the Canton Warriors (9-3) on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in a battle for positioning between the number two and number three teams in their division.
“They are a solid team, from their first five to their bench,” Coach Litzelman said. “We have to come with the intensity, we have to hustle, we have to box out and we have to rebound. We have to do a better job than even tonight on the defensive boards and we have to lean on our offense.”
CV also has a big NTL Small School matchup on the horizon, as they will rematch the first place Wyalusing Rams who just barely edged them in their previous contest by a score of 64-61.
The Indians will travel to take on the Rams on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.