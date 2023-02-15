The Lady Hornets of Wellsboro got revenge on an earlier season loss to Athens, beating them 42-33 in their final regular season home game on Monday, Feb. 13.
“Our girls played amazing defense all night and executed our plan really well,” said head coach Darrell Morris. “We never trailed in the game and closed it out. It was a special win for our girls in our last home game of the season against a good Athens team. I’m really really proud of our team.”
Wellsboro held the Lady Wildcats to just four points in the first quarter as they jumped out to an 11-4 lead. Athens outscored Wellsboro 11-9 in the second to close the gap to 20-15 at the half, however the Lady Hornets posted back-to-back 11 points quarters in the second half to go on for the win.
Sophomore Paige Logsdon led all scorers with 13 points while sophomore Chloe Brandenburg added 9, senior Ella Posada and junior Maddy Mascho scored 8 points apiece, and senior Hailie Kerr rounded out the scoring with 4 points. Logsdon added 14 rebounds to her point total, Posada made 7 steals, Mascho had 4 steals and 2 assists, Brandenburg added 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, and Kerr grabbed 12 rebounds.
Addy Wheeler led Athens with 10 points.
Athens edged Wellsboro 13-11 in the JV game. Brandenburg had 7 and juniors Emily Richardson and Hannah Gilmour added 2 points each.
The win improves the Lady Hornets’ record to 8-13 and they finish 8-8 in the NTL Large School Division. The team will be back in action for the final time this season at Williamsport on Thursday.