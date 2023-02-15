The Lady Hornets of Wellsboro got revenge on an earlier season loss to Athens, beating them 42-33 in their final regular season home game on Monday, Feb. 13.

“Our girls played amazing defense all night and executed our plan really well,” said head coach Darrell Morris. “We never trailed in the game and closed it out. It was a special win for our girls in our last home game of the season against a good Athens team. I’m really really proud of our team.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos