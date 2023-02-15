With Towanda clinching the NTL Large School Division title on Thursday, the semi-finals for the NTL Showdown are now set.
The semi-finals begin on Thursday, Feb. 16 with the finals beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Mansfield University. The girls game will take place first, with the boys game to follow.
On the girls side, Large School champion Towanda will host Small School runner-up North Penn-Liberty, while Small School champion Northeast Bradford hosts Large School runner-up Troy.
For the boys, Large School champion North Penn-Mansfield hosts Small School runner-up Canton and Small School champion Sayre will host Wellsboro.
All of Thursday’s semi-final games will start at 7 p.m.