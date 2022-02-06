An 18-point third quarter from the Montgomery Lady Red Raiders (6-11) pushed them past the hosting NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers (5-14) on Saturday, Feb. 5 by a score of 37-24.
Both teams would get out to a slow start during the showdown in Mansfield, and the Lady Tigers would get an early three-pointer from Payton Chapel but only score four first-quarter points.
Montgomery would also struggle to get things going on offense but would come away with a lead in the frame as they were able to scrape out five points aided by a three-pointer from Jenna Waring to head into the second frame up 5-4.
Neither team would crack double-digit scoring in the second frame either, and Mansfield would be held to just five points with Megan Spohn pacing the unit with the and-one bucket while Chapel added one two-pointer.
Though Montgomery wasn’t able to score in bunches, they were able to add seven points and bolster their lead heading into the half as Taylor McRae would get two baskets to fall four points.
Montgomery would cling to a 12-9 lead at the half before their offense would come alive in the second half.
After not scoring in the first half, Fallin Reynolds would pour in eight points on four buckets while also getting a second-half lift from Faith Persing who scored seven points of her own with a three-pointer.
Montgomery would score a game-best 16 points in the quarter to put some separation between them and the Lady Tigers.
Mansfield would nearly double their offensive output in the third quarter with eight points led by McKenna Lightner who netted four points and Chapel and Ella Swingle who added two points apiece, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the flurry from the Lady Red Raiders.
In the final quarter, Montgomery would close the game out behind a balanced scoring attack where five players contributed to their nine points.
Mansfield poured in seven points with Spohn knocking down a three-pointer and both Lightner and Shaniyah Sparrow getting baskets to fall as well, but a 9-7 advantage for the Montgomery girls proved to be enough to close out the game with a final score of 37-24.
Lightner put together a strong game for the Lady Tigers in the loss and scored seven points, grabbed seven rebounds, and defensively drew two charges in a tough performance.
Chapel turned in seven points, two rebounds and two steals while Sparrow led the group on the boards with a team-high nine rebounds to go with her two points.
Ella Farrer added five rebounds and three steals while Swingle was able to contribute two points, two rebounds and two assists for the Mansfield girls.
Montgomery had seven players add to their scoring with two reaching double-figures with Reynolds and McRea both scoring a game-high 10 points.
Also with a strong night was Persing who netted all nine of her points in the second-half surge for the Lady Red Raiders.
The Lady Tigers are now in the final stretch of their schedule and host the Troy Lady Trojans (9-6) on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. as they look to pick up their sixth win of the season.