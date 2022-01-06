The NP-Mansfield Tigers (5-0) basketball team survived a tight contest on the road on Monday, Jan. 4 against the Williamson Warriors (2-5) on the back of a stellar 26-point outing from junior Brody Burleigh to keep their perfect record intact at 5-0.
During the contest, Mansfield got out to a hot start as they have all season long, and used a 19-point first frame to bolster their lead to 19-13.
Despite scoring the ball effectively, the Warriors would keep things close as they found some success from the three-point line with both Erik Berkan and Kristian Mizdail knocking down shots from deep for their team.
Mansfield was propped up from a strong opening from their top-scoring tandem in Burleigh and Karson Dominick who combined to score 13 of their teams’ 19 points in the frame.
In the second, Mansfield would continue to have success on offense as they poured in another 14 points while Williamson was held to just four as the Tigers would expand their advantage to 33-17 at the half.
But even with the big lead, the Warriors would continue to fight.
The teams’ would play even throughout the third quarter, with Williamson receiving scoring from four different players with Devin O’Dell netting five points and Everett Dominick connecting on two shots from the field and two free throws for six points to keep their team in the game heading into the final quarter trailing 49-33.
In the final frame, the Williamson team would make their final push.
Williamson would get three triples to fall in the frame with both Mizdail knocking down two key threes and Berkan also connecting for three as they tried to close the gap.
The Mansfield offense would stutter for one of the first times all season long, but they were able to weather the storm down the stretch thanks in part to a strong finish from Andrew Green who scored four points in the final frame as well as Burleigh continuing his impressive night with four points as well as they were able to close things out against Williamson by a score of 59-52.
Mansfield received yet another impressive night from Burleigh in the win and the junior center was a beast in the middle with 26 points to go along with his double-digit rebound total.
His double-double marks his fourth of the season and has corralled double-digit rebounds in every game this season as he is averaging a herculean 14.3 per game this season.
Alex Davis, Green and Dominick each chipped in nine points while Sammy Lawrence added four and Eli Shaw added two in the tight win.
Williamson had three players reach the double-figure mark in a strong losing effort as they were led by Mizdail who knocked down a game-high four three-pointers for 12 points on the night.
They also received a 13-point night from Everett Dominick in the loss who made five shots from the field.
Also with 10 points was Tristian Parker, who added 10 points while O’Dell added eight points and Berkan scored seven in the loss for Williamson.
The now 5-0 Tigers will be an away contest against a non-league opponent in the Northwest Rangers (6-2) who are winners of five of their past six contests and will be yet another test for the Tigers who continue to find ways to win night-in and night-out.
Williamson, who is now in the midst of a four-game slide, will look to bounce back in their next contest as they host Towanda on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m. against the Black Knights, who are currently losers of two of their past three games and sit with a record of 2-5.