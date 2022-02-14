The Williamson Lady Warriors (6-14) basketball team was unable to bounce back after a tough loss to Northeast Bradford earlier in the week as they fell to the Canton Lady Warriors (13-8) on Saturday, Feb. 12 on the road by a score of 31-23.
Williamson would jump all over the Canton team early, scoring 12 first-quarter points on the back of freshman Olivia Meisner who netted six in the first as they built up a 12-9 heading into the second frame.
After a strong offensive showing in the first, it was the defense who would reign supreme in the second.
Williamson would hold Canton completely scoreless in the second frame but was only able to score three points of their own with Taylor Rae Jones scoring all three points, but still found themselves in a solid position at the half up 15-9.
But Canton would rally back, and after a poor offensive showing in the first half would score in bunches in the ensuing two frames.
Canton would score 10 points in the third with two triples, one from Kendell Kitchen and one from Jazmyn Hickok that would help them to start their comeback.
They would hold Williamson to just six points in the third and would see their lead dwindle from six points to two points heading into the fourth.
The Canton offense would continue to excel down the stretch, with Hickok and Kitchen each connecting on another three-pointer as they outscored Williamson 12-2 in the final frame to give them the come-from-behind win by a score of 31-23.
In the loss, Williamson was led by Jones who netted nine points with seven rebounds, three assists, and one block.
Olivia Meisner continued to impress in her debut season despite the loss and contributed a team-high 15 boards while also scoring six points, recording two assists, blocking two shots, and grabbing four steals in the effort.
Gracie Stephens, Kayla Burrows, Emma Meisner, and Lena Lewis each added two points with Lewis and Stephens each grabbing four rebounds as well.
Canton was led by Kitchen and Hickok who both netted eight points in the win for the Canton Lady Warriors in a gritty second-half performance.
Williamson now just has two games left on the schedule as they rematch the Canton girls on Monday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. on the road with a chance to enact some revenge for the second-half comeback.