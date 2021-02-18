It has been a long journey for North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers basketball coach Jason Dominick to the sidelines this season.
Around the holiday season, Dominick tested positive for COVID-19, but he had no idea what he was about to face over the upcoming months.
“Right around the Thanksgiving holidays, right before we were going to be off of school is when it started,” Dominick said. “It kind of really became a challenge that first week in December going into Christmas. Which was tough because we were starting to think about basketball and getting ready.”
Things took a drastic turn for the worst. Dominick started to not feel well and subsequently had to be admitted to the hospital.
But the weight of the physical toll he was enduring and also being secluded from his friends and family near the holidays was not an easy situation to get through.
“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Dominick said. “I have some underlying health conditions like diabetes and asthma, so you always hear that it might have an effect on you, but until it hits home, we don’t really understand it.”
Dominick’s condition worsened over time, and struggled to even catch his breath.
Things became scary for the usually fearless coach, who has a wife and three children at home, but his symptoms worsened. He was one of the lucky who was able to bounce back.
“I was lucky,” Dominick said. “The treatment that I got had me moving in the right direction pretty quickly. There are other people who weren’t so lucky and it’s definitely something that’s very serious.”
When his oxygen levels dipped, he was able to get the care he needed to get back onto the sidelines this year..He hopes others will take COVID-19 seriously, and if everyone does their part, it will keep people safe.
“You’re coming in and your oxygen level is in the 70’s, and the doctors were like, ‘Listen, we’re a couple days away from being in really bad shape’ it opens your eyes,” Dominick said.
After a long battle, Dominick is back on the sidelines for the Mansfield girls and as animated as ever, even with having some lingering issues due to his stint with COVID.
“I feel much better now but I still have lingering symptoms,” Dominick said. “But now it’s getting back to a more normal feeling.”
Dominick was one of the lucky ones in terms of being able to bounce back when things took a turn for the worst, but he is mostly just happy to have some semblance of regular everyday life by getting back on the sidelines to coach the sport he loves.
“It was nice to just come back and just kind of have a bit of normalcy,” Dominick said on his return to the sidelines. “Being able to interact with the team and then getting to be in the gym just really helps to not think about all of that stuff. The support that I have had from everyone in the community, past teams, our team now and coaches it was just really humbling.”