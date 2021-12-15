WESTFIELD – The Cowanesque Valley Indians basketball team (2-0) opened up their season with back-to-back wins in the Jack Busch Tournament here in Westfield on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11 to claim the Championship and open their season off undefeated through two games.
The win in the tournament marks the first time that Head Coach Jason Fry has won the Jack Bush Title, and it is just one of many items on the list for a team that is looking to make a splash this year.
“I’ve coached CV for six years and we haven’t won since I’ve been here,” Coach Fry said. “That was a goal for us, now we want to move forward and continue to win tough games, keep battling hard every night.”
CV was able to use a balance of tenacious defense to go along with a balanced offense spearheaded by their senior players and looked sharp as they got a major boost to their confidence early in the year.
“It builds our confidence,” Head Coach Jason Fry said of the season-opening tournament victory. “It’s increasing every practice and every game… Our chemistry just keeps growing. We have a great group of guys who work together and play well together. Not one player is afraid to make the extra pass.”
The CV boys opened things up on Friday, Dec. 10 in the late game at 8:30 p.m. of as they took on Northern Potter in the first round of the tournament.
The CV team completely blew the doors off the Panthers early, as they used a 33-point first half to cruise to a 54-17 win that featured not only a potent offensive attack but some stellar defensive play as well, holding their opponent to less than 20 points on the night.
Indians’ premier scorer McGuire Painter lived up to the preseason billing by his coaching staff and completely torched Northern Potter for a game-high 25 points, including a 10-point outburst in the second frame that helped his team put things away early.
Also with a big-time performance in the season-opener was Tucker St. Peter, who notched 12 points and pulled down nearly 20 rebounds for his team as they dominated on both sides of the court.
The senior tandem will be the driving force on many nights for this Indian team, but the chemistry of the unit has shown that they are more than willing to share the ball around the floor and make the extra passes to their teammates.
“We did some good things where we moved the ball around and rebounded well,” Coach Fry said. “We played as a team and we played well. Every one of my starters scored. We had some good passing, good shot selection and we took the shots we wanted to shoot.”
That was made apparent by every starter getting on the board in their first contest, with senior Gage Tilton adding eight points and freshman Fletcher Good adding two points as well.
Carter Ackley was also huge for the Indians in the win as the sophomore knocked down a three-pointer and scored seven points in the victory.
Ackley is another player to watch this season on the CV roster as he boasts some elite shooting to go with his high basketball IQ that has been a big lift for his team so far.
“One of the guys I’ve been high on is Carter Ackley,” Coach Fry said. “His defensive mindset is great and he’s scoring well and hitting shots. His basketball IQ is a great addition to this group and he’s got really good and is only getting better, and he runs well with those guys and fits in nicely.”
Ackley went a total of 3-4 on three-pointers through two games in the tournament and was a big lift in the shooting department for the Indians throughout.
In the championship round on Saturday, Dec. 11 of the Jack Bush Tournament, the Indians faced a much tougher opponent in the Jasper-Troupsburg team who won their first-round matchup 52-14 over Genesee Valley.
The Indians would falter out of the gates, scoring only 17 points in the first half, and with many players playing both junior and varsity games during the weekend, were rightfully a bit drained.
“JT is a very solid team, and they have height,” Coach Fry said. “They got out to an early lead. We were struggling offensively in the second and beginning of the third quarter.”
The Indians would fall behind early but a late run that was fueled by an abundance of energy and desire helped them score 27 points in the final frame and pull off a victory of 62-45.
They fell behind 24-17 at the break, but 18 points in the third would help them inch closer to victory as they backed that up with a 27-point fourth to come out of the tournament as champions.
Painter had another huge game with 27 points (game-high) and scored a combined 52 points in the tournament as the senior has impressed early on this season.
“He knows when we are struggling offensively and he knows when he has to step up and be senior and get us through the tough times,” Coach Fry said. “He also knows when not to do so much as well, and looks for the extra pass... On his short jumpers, he has a nice soft touch and isn’t looking for just layups like last year.”
Painter has seemingly added to his offensive repertoire, which will bode well for the Indians this season as he has already shown his ability to score in bunches in their first action of the season.
St. Peter also notched 15 points to go along with his 13 boards, two steals, and two assists.
He combined for a gaudy 32 points and 31 boards during the tournament and his rebounding that was touted by their coaching staff in the preseason seems to be coming to fruition as he led every player in the tournament in that stat.
“We have spent time talking and understanding where the ball comes off the rim,” Coach Fry said of the rebounding ability of St. Peter. “He’s always jumping up and using two hands, he knows how to read the ball. He’s just a very smart player. He had over 30 rebounds in two games and his points don’t reflect how well he played.”
The senior tandem once again steadied the ship, but the hot-shooting of fellow senior Tilton late in the game was a pivotal piece to their late-game run as the experience on the roster helped propel them to the win.
I think our seniors stepped up there,” Coach Fry said. “We grew as a team because we trust the process. We knew we were going to make our run and we just had to be patient and that’s where seniors come into play. “
He knocked down three triples in the second half and scored 12 of his 14 points in that span and after getting frustrated early in the game was able to settle himself and help his team to a winning effort.
“There are a lot of things in that game that Gage Tilton did well,” Coach Fry said. “He started hitting those shots late, but his defensive effort was great.”
Ackley also knocked down two-fourth quarter three-pointers as the Indians opened their season 2-0 with an abundance of confidence heading into league play.
“Our heart and hustle has always been very high and our players are very motivated,” Coach Fry said. “The one thing I never have to second guess is their heart and hustle on the floor.”
The Indians now have one of the toughest stretches of the season, as they travel to Troy on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to take on the Northern Tier League Large School defending Champs while also having a contest with Mansfield on Friday, Dec. 18 and Wellsboro on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
It couldn’t come at a better time as the Indians look to surprise some teams and truly test themselves as they have high hopes for the group of players they have on the floor in the 2021-2022 season.
“I feel like we did well against Troy last year, we had a good game plan that worked and gave us a chance to win,” Coach Fry said. “If we play defense how we should play, and move our ball on offense, we have a chance to win every game.”