WESTFIELD – The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians basketball team (0-2) were unable to pick up a win in their season-opening Jack Bush Tournament as they fell to Northern Potter on Friday, Dec. 10 in a tightly contested game by a score of 36-31 and to the NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers (1-1) by a score of 34-28.
The first quarter featured just seven points as both teams leaned on their defense, and CV would find themselves down 4-3 early.
The CV girls were able to use a strong defensive effort and Ryle Walker would hit a two-point shot with just under 30 seconds remaining to claim a 13-10 lead at the half, but both offenses would start to get things going in the second half.
Northern Potter would claw back and after some back-and-forth took the lead at 23-17 heading into the final quarter of play.
CV would narrow the gap late, with Ella Churchill making a lay-up and getting a foul for a three-point play in the final minutes, but Northern Potter would find a way to close things out with the victory and move on into the finals.
Churchill led the Lady Indians with a team-high 11 points including some clutch buckets late, while Paisley Nudd scored seven, Ashley Woodring added five and Makenzie Surine chipped in four.
In their next contest, the Lady Indians took on NP-Mansfield in the consolation round where they fell by a score of 34-28.
In the loss, CV was led by Churchill again who had nine points while Nudd added seven and Logan Hamilton chipped in six in the effort.
The CV girls will look to get their first win of the 2021-2022 season as they host Wellsboro on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. against the 1-1 Lady Hornets.