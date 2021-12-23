The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (0-4) are still looking for their first win of the year as they fell in two contests over the past week with losses to Wellsboro, Mansfield and Troy.
In their first matchup of the week, CV hosted Wellsboro on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and fell by a score of 58-35.
The Lady Indians were led by Ella Churchill who notched a team-high 10 points with a team-high six rebounds while Ashley Woodring and Lily Vargeson each chipped in six points while senior Paisley Nudd added five.
The CV offense struggled to find any open shots as they only connected on 11 field goals in the contest and scored 12 of their 35 points from the free-throw line in the loss.
In their next matchup, the Lady Indians played a tight, defensive-oriented contest against NP-Mansfield but were unable to capture their first victory of the season as they fell by a score of 25-24.
The Mansfield girls led wire-to-wire in the win as they used a 10-8 advantage in the first to get out to a fast lead and held the Lady Indians under 10 points in all four quarters of the game.
In the final contest for the Lady Indians week, they fell to Troy on Monday, Dec. 20 on the road by a score of 45-19 as they continue to look for their coveted first win.
With offense hard to come by for the Lady Indians in the loss, they were paced by Nudd who scored seven points, while Ella Churchill added five points as well.
Logan Hamilton was able to score four points while Janna Quick added two points and Ashley Woodring scored one in the loss.
CV will have a lengthy layoff between contests as their next game is scheduled for after the New Year as they host the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 5.