The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (1-9) traveled to take on the Meadowbrook Christian (5-9) girls basketball team on Saturday, Jan. 22, and were unable to string together victories as they fell by a final score of 33-15.
The Meadowbrook girls pitched a shutout in the first frame of play, holding the CV girls scoreless while piling in eight points of their own as they built an 8-0 advantage heading into the second quarter.
CV would get things going on offense after struggling in the first frame and netted six-second quarter points with Paisley Nudd carrying the scoring load as she poured in four points for her team while knocking down a three-pointer.
Maddie Millard would also add a bucket in the frame, and the CV girls would tighten up their defense and stifle Meadowbrook in the second quarter, holding them to just four points on one made field goal.
All of Meadowbrook’s points were scored by Kailee Devlin, who ended the game as the leading scorer.
The CV girls would head to the half down just 12-6 but would need to string together some more offense to mount a comeback.
In the second half, Meadowbrook’s offense would start to roll.
CV would net only nine total points in the second half with one made field goal, and Meadowbrook would use their three top-scorers to put the game away.
They would outscore CV 9-5 in the third frame and 12-4 in the second frame as the group of Devlin, Emily Beney, and Alayna Smith would combine for 21 points and put the game out of reach for the Lady Indians.
In the loss, CV had six players contribute to the scoring as Nudd scored a team-high five points, Ella Churchill and Millard each netted three points, Lilly Vargeson added two points and both Janna Quick and Ashley Woodring chipped in two points as well.
Meadowbrook was led by a three-person scoring frenzy that was headed by Devlin who netted a game-high 17 points.
Beney would add 11 points while Smith chipped in five points as the three accounted for every point scored in the win.
CV who now sits at 1-9 will look to pick up their second win of the season as they host Wyalusing on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in an extremely winnable Northern Tier League matchup.