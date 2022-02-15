The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (3-16) traveled to take on the winless Sayre Lady Redskins (0-16) on Monday, Feb. 14, and came away with a huge victory of 47-18 for their third win of the 2021-2022 season.
The Lady Indians would get off to a slow start in the contest, only scoring five points in the first frame, but would soon after finding their rhythm and start to roll through the Sayre team.
Sayre would grab the lead early with a six-point quarter of their own but would be held to a pedestrian 12 points the rest of the evening against a tenacious CV defense.
In the second frame, CV would explode on offense for 18 points and would be led by a stellar frame and half from Paisley Nudd who scored eight of her 10 first-half points in the quarter on two three-pointers.
Mackenzie Surine would net four points and Maddie Millard, Ella Churchill, and Renee Abbott would all contribute two points in the offensive clinic the Lady Indians put on in the quarter.
They would ride a 23-12 lead into the half and were well on their way to a third victory of the season.
In the second half, CV would ramp up on defense and only allow six total points while scoring 24 of their own on the other end.
Lilly Vargeson would lead the charge in third with five points and a three-pointer for the Lady Indians.
In the final frame, CV would cruise to the end with 11 more points as they buried Sayre 47-18 in one of their best wins of the season.
The Lady Indians had production up and down their entire roster, with Nudd pacing the pack with 11 points on three triples.
Surine would net eight points, Churchill would add six points, Abbott, Woodring, and Millard would all have four points, Vargeson netted five points while both Janna Quick and Ali Beiser would both chip in one point in the win.
CV will now face off with Sayre once again to end their season as they host the Lady Redskins on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. with a great opportunity to string together wins and finish their year with a victory.