The Cowanesque Valley Indians (1-12) made the long trek to Athens to take on the Lady Wildcats (10-3) on Friday, Jan. 28, and were unable to come away with a victory as they were topped by a score of 47-12 and handed their 12th loss of the 2021-2022 season.
The Lady Wildcats defense was smothering during the contest and completely shut out the Lady Indians in the first quarter as they began to pile up points on the other end as they built a 16-0 lead.
Addy would have the hot hand for the Lady Wildcats early as she poured in seven points during the run to give her team some cushion early.
The Lady Indians would finally get on the board in the second, with Paisley Nudd knocking down a three-pointer and both Ella Churchill and Renee Abbott recording baskets as they piled in eight points.
But it wasn’t enough to stop Athens' lead from growing, as the Lady Wildcats offense would continue to excel in the second frame as they poured in another 10 points to push the score to 26-8 at the half.
The lead would only widen in the second half, and Athens would come out of the gates firing on all cylinders as they scored 20 points in the third with Wheeler scoring seven points and Emma Bronson also netting seven points.
CV would only be able to score two points in the frame, with Maddie Millard and Ashley Woodring each connecting on free throws as Athens pushed their advantage to 46-10 heading into the final frame.
With the game out of reach, Athens took their foot off the gas and scored just one point in the fourth, with CV netting just two points on a Makenzie Surine bucket.
The Lady Indians struggled to find any room to work against the stout Athens’ defensive unit and only netted 12 points in the game. They were led by Surine and Nudd who both scored three points each while Millard and Woodring netted one point apiece and Abbott and Churchill each scored two as well.
Athens was led by Wheeler who netted 12 points and Caydence Macik who scored a game-high 14 points in three quarters for the Lady Wildcats.
CV will continue to look for their second win of the 2021-2022 season but will have a tough matchup as they take on the 12-2 Northeast Bradford Panthers on Tuesday, Feb. 1 on the road at 7 p.m.