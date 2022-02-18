The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (4-16) received a 16-points performance from sophomore Maddie Millard to propel them to their fourth win of the 2021-2022 season in a home win by a score of 44-18 over the winless Sayre Lady Redskins (0-17) on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Millard would get off to a quick start for the Lady Indians as four of her points would come in the first quarter that helped her team push out to a slim lead of 8-6 heading into the second frame.
The CV offense would start to roll in the second frame, with Makenzie Surine playing aggressively and getting to the free-throw line for six shots where she knocked down four shots while Ella Churchill connected on two shots for four points as the Lady Indians started to create some separation from the Lady Redskins.
A 13-6 advantage in the second would give the Lady Indians some breathing room heading into the half with a 21-12 lead and some momentum moving forward.
In the third quarter, CV would bury the Sayre team behind an 18-point quarter that saw Millard take the game over.
Millard would score eight points, more than the entire Sayre team in the quarter, while Churchill would also add four points in the offensive explosion.
Lilly Vargeson, Paisley Nudd and Janna Quick would all add buckets in the quarter as the Lady Indians would put the game out of reach early as they headed into the final quarter with a commanding 39-14 lead.
CV would finish the game off, outscoring Sayre 5-4 in the final quarter with Millard and Churchill each adding buckets down the stretch to push them to a final score of 44-18.
The Lady Indians were led by Millard who netted 16 points, Churchill who scored 11 points and Surine who scored seven points all from the free-throw line.
Quick was also able to add four points while Vargeson, Nudd and Renee Abbott each scored two points in the fourth win of the season for the Lady Indians squad.
Sayre once again struggled on both ends but was led by Jazz Dekay who scored nine points and Gabby Shaw who netted four points.
After a sluggish start to the season, CV has been impressive down the final stretch of the season where they have won three of their past five games and will end their season on the road on Friday, Feb. 18 in Liberty when they take on the Lady Mounties at 6 p.m.
In their previous matchup, CV fell narrowly by a score of 49-42 and will look to end their season on a three-game win streak and enact revenge from their previous loss.